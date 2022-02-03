Caitlyn Jenner, who was stepfather of the Kardashians, wants to be governor of California | People

From Olympic athlete to television star, from there to champion of trans rights and, now, to a possible candidate for governor of the state of California, in the United States. Caitlyn Jenner, 71, is seriously considering running for the highest political office in the so-called golden state of the USA, the most populous in the country.

It has been the political Axios which has revealed that up to three different sources close to Jenner have confirmed that he is seriously considering taking the step into the world of politics from the most conservative party, the Republican. In that case, he would face Democrat Gavin Newsom, who is the 40th Governor of the State, and who was previously Lieutenant Governor (between 2011 and 2019) and Mayor of San Francisco (between 2004 and 2011). According to this digital newspaper, Republicans are seeking to campaign strongly against Newsom because they are unhappy with his immigration and tax policies, as well as his management of the pandemic. Something similar to what already happened in 2003, when Gray Davis lost against actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Jenner would run for the Republican party, of which she has always been a great supporter and of which she became a standard bearer. In fact, he came to publicly show his support for Donald Trump, although in February 2017 he retracted. “From one Republican to another, this is a disaster,” he blurted out via Twitter. “You promised to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me”, he also said. In October 2018, he wrote an opinion column for the Washington Post which he titled: “I thought Donald Trump would help the trans community. I was wrong”.

According AxiosJenner is being helped in her deliberations by a major Republican donor named Caroline Wren, whom she met at a Republican association focused on LGBT issues. For the last 2020 elections, Wren worked on a fundraising campaign for the former president called Trump Victory and was one of the organizers of the harangue that Trump starred in on January 6, just before the storming of the US Capitol.

Little is known about the policies that Caitlyn Jenner will try to carry out if she finally achieves her purpose. In an interview with the magazine People Last June, she explained that she identified herself as “economically conservative, socially progressive” and also stated that “equality is needed for everyone, regardless of who is in the White House.” Already in 2017 Jenner was about to run for senator, also in California. Now I would like to go even further.

Caitlyn Jenner has been popular in the United States for almost half a century. His rise to fame came when, still as Bruce Jenner, he participated in the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal (Canada), in which he won the gold medal in the decathlon. From there, he began to be quite famous in his country. There he married three times, and had two children in each of his marriages. The latter has been the one that has given him the greatest media recognition, since he married Kris Kardashian (now Kris Jenner) in 1991. Together with her he raised the four children from her first marriage (Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob ) and together they had two other daughters, the now model Kendall Jenner and the businesswoman Kylie Jenner. It was with this motley family that he became a minor television character with his appearances on the reality show The Kardashians.

But his great public exposure came in 2015, when it became known that he was no longer Bruce Jenner to become Caitlyn. He announced it on the cover of the magazine Vanity Fair, where she posed glamorously in a white bodysuit in a report entitled: “Call me Caitlyn.” Then he became a benchmark for the LGBT community, and even received awards in his name. Jenner got to have a reality show own or to pose in Sports Illustrated with his Olympic medal, as well as writing a biography that left no one indifferent.

Five years after her gender change, Jenner explained that her transition was exciting, but she also had second thoughts about it. “I asked myself: does Bruce deserve to be thrown away like this? He has done many good things. He has raised 10 children. But there was no turning back”, he reflected in People about his former identity. “Bruce did everything he could, he raised those 10 boys… now what is Caitlyn going to do?” he wondered. In addition, he also said that thanks to his change he saw opportunities to make the group visible. “I thought this was a great opportunity to change the world and how it thinks. 51% of trans people try to commit suicide. And the murder rate… we’ve lost a black trans woman every two weeks.” She herself said that she felt proud of her belonging: “I love my community. I really want to help.” That is why he has focused on helping trans youth and giving scholarships to students. “This is my journey. Yes, it is different from other trans people, and I accept that. But in the end, when I wake up every morning, I feel happy with myself.”