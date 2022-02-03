Caitlyn Jenner registers to be a candidate for the Government of California | International

Caitlyn Jenner, at a Glamor magazine event in November 2016 Jordan Strauss (AP)

The rumors are over. Caitlyn Jenner, former Olympic athlete and television celebrity, has made it official this Friday that she is entering the race for the Government of California. The announcement comes after weeks of unconfirmed reports and speculation about her full entry into politics. Jenner, 71, will have to fight for the Republican party’s candidacy with other local figures such as the former mayor of San Diego and former congressmen. She will do so at a time when conservative lawmakers have introduced initiatives to limit the rights of transgender people. California will hold special elections this fall that will define the permanence of the current governor, Democrat Gavin Newsom, who came to power two years ago.

The applicant has begun the necessary paperwork to seek the candidacy and has announced that she will make a formal announcement later. Jenner, who has lived in the state for almost 50 years, has shown himself to be the breath of fresh air that can refresh the old politics of always. The candidate who comes from outside to revolutionize the traditional ways of doing politics, a recipe used in recent years by people like Donald Trump. “Californians want more and deserve more from their Governor. Career politicians have long promised too much and delivered too little,” Jenner said in a statement.

In 2015 Caitlyn surprised the world by announcing that she had transitioned from Bruce Jenner, the gold-winning Olympian and father of sisters Kendall and Kylie and stepfather of the celebrity Kardashians. Since then, Jenner has become one of the most visible activists for the rights of transgender people. A fight that will continue to lead in one of the most progressive territories in the United States, but from a conservative economic point of view. Without having yet presented a detailed platform, the candidate has complained that taxes are too high in California.

Jenner has accused Governor Newsom of serving corporate interests. “For the past decade we have seen the light of the golden state dimmed by the dominance of a single party that puts politics before progress and interests before people. Sacrament [la capital estatal] needs an honest leader with a clear vision… I am a proven winner and the only outsider who can bring an end to the disastrous Newsom administration.”

The fate of Newsom, 53, who had been lieutenant governor in the previous government of Jerry Brown, is still unclear. He today faces an election promoted by the Republicans with the sole purpose of removing him from office. The motion was presented in the hardest months of the pandemic, where the politician was accused of alleged ineptitude in management, delays in vaccination and strict quarantine measures, which have caused a crisis not very different from what is seen in other parts of the world. The election is not yet a done deal. As of mid-March, 1.2 million voter signatures demanding the referendum, which would take place in November, had been counted. The minimum requirement is 1.5 million signatures for the petition to make it to the ballot. The official figure will arrive at the end of April, but Jenner’s announcement anticipates that the goal will be met.

Republicans will not find the same state this fall that motivated them to unseat Newsom. California has a fast vaccination rate. More than 27 million vaccines have been administered. 34% of its population has already been fully immunized and 20% await the final second dose. A few weeks ago, the local government opened the process to everyone over 16 years of age. With his political future at stake, Newsom announced the full reopening of the state for June 15. Since mid-April, the president’s popularity has soared, confirming that his survival in office depends on Californians seeing a light from the tunnel. Newsom has promised that in the summer the most populous state in the United States will be experiencing pre-pandemic conditions.

The Jenner battle brings to mind the year 2003. Then, Democrat Gray Davis, governor since 1999, had started his second term. Very early in the term he was faced with an election to remove him, which he lost in November of that year. One of the most atypical politicians who have set foot in California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, the popular Hollywood actor and retired bodybuilder, came to power. The Austrian-born actor followed in the footsteps of Ronald Reagan, who jumped from the local executive to the national stage to become president in 1981. Famous for playing Conan, Schwarzenegger became the last Republican to occupy the Sacramento Capitol. His term ended in January 2011. By the twilight of his second term his popularity was as low as Gray Davis’s. With his departure came a new era of Democratic dominance. He is the most recent referent of an external who jumped into politics for those who vote next November.

