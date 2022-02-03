Caitlyn Jenner opposes “biological boys who are ‘trans’ competing with girls”

Caitlyn Jenner, the former Olympic decathlon champion like Bruce Jenner, then married Kris Kardashian in 1991 and later transitioned to a woman in 2015, announced her GOP run for California governor last month. . Everything indicates that due to the campaign these months there will be a lot of talk about the biological father of Kyle and Kendall Jenner, who is usually pointed out as the most influential transgender person in the world, if not the most famous.

Entering fully into the open debate on whether girls trans should participate in sports competitions, Jenner has shown her strong opposition on Twitter: “This is a matter of justice. This is why I am opposed to biological boys who are trans competing in girls’ sports at school. It just isn’t fair. And we have to protect girls’ sports in our schools.”

Caitlyn Jenner with one of her daughters Kendall Jenner in 2019. Ian West

Seven states have enacted laws banning ‘trans’ student athletes

This position Jenner has championed comes amid months of anti-transgender legislation and political debate in more than 30 states across the country. Seven of them who have already enacted laws banning female athletes trans that compete. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis vows to soon sign on to be the eighth state. And precisely, one of the states where so far there has been no debate and is pending review is California, where Governor Gavin Newsom faces a recall vote this fall.

Those recent statements by Jenner in which she defends some type of differentiation in sports for girls trans, contrasts with those offered a few months ago in the podcast of Outsports, The Trans Sporter Room, in April 2020. “I think that every trans person, if they like athletics, should have the opportunity to compete and improve. I think sports are a great way to learn a lot about yourself. And yes, I want, I hope that in the future they will have the opportunity to do everything they can. I’m totally for it. I’m totally for it,” he said then.

Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner in archive images. GTRESONLINE

Voices ‘trans’ against Jenner

Some famous transgender voices have charged Jenner for these delcaracios. For example, producer and actress Jen Richards, actress Trace Lysette, trans weightlifter JayCee Cooper, or trans weightlifter JayCee Cooper have all tweeted about it. “I think it’s a cynical strategy to appeal to Trump’s base. They love minority avatars willing to betray their own communities. It’s a divided field, she just needs a plurality to win in a CA retreat and she’s willing to sell out trans kids,” Eileen Noonan, also an actress, has said.