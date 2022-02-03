Caitlyn Jenner, from the fame of the Kardashian clan to power | People

It would not be entirely a pioneer, since in 2020 Sarah Macbride was the first transgender woman to become a United States senator, but if she achieved her goal, Caitlyn Jenner would become the first trans governor of the State of California. At 71, one of the most famous women in the world aspires to occupy a very important political position in a State with a crucial weight in the US economy, and she will try it with a campaign that combines the defense of the rights of the LGTBI collective, especially those of trans people, with less progressive proposals on other social issues.

A declared Republican, Jenner defines herself as “socially progressive and economically conservative,” but the truth is that her program regarding prison policy is modeled on that of former President Trump, something that has pitted her against her stepdaughter, Kim Kardashian. On the other hand, numerous media speak of a “desperate search for fame” as the main cause of her jump into politics. She, father of the model Kendall Jenner and the businesswoman Kylie Jenner, defends herself with a personal fortune of one hundred million dollars and very high popularity ratings, and in the presentation of her candidacy in Los Angeles she spared no resources to make it clear that his project to govern the “Golden State” is completely serious.

More information

Her campaign slogan is “Caitlyn for California”, where she has lived for the last 50 years and where she moved back when she was an elite athlete, Bruce Jenner, who won Olympic gold at the Montreal Games in 1976. A feat that she recalled in the presentation of her candidacy for Governor, in which she spoke of “a life of struggle”, which now is not sports but that of achieving real equality for transgender people, six years after doing her transition to womanhood and announce it with a historic magazine cover Vanity Fair and with the headline “Call me Caitlyn”.

At that time Jenner was one of the most famous characters in the world of entertainment, being part of the The Kardashians with his family. A clan made up of her ex-wife Kris, her daughters Kendall and Kylie, and her stepsons Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob. “I’m into it!” she says in her official candidacy statement, in which she sells herself as “a proven winner” and the “only one who can end Gavin Newsom’s disastrous term.” Jenner has been very critical of the current Democratic Governor Newsom for some time, and has one of his greatest electoral strengths in the economic crisis caused by the pandemic. She promises to recover the businesses lost by Californians and will do so, among other measures, with lower taxes.

She also promises a strong hand against crime, something that has confronted her stepdaughter Kim Kardashian. Kim defends Newsom’s policies, a supporter of the social reintegration of prisoners through aid. Caitlyn positions herself against her, following in the footsteps of Donald Trump, with whom Kim and her then-husband Kane West met to address this issue. Jenner recently tweeted that “Newsom prosecutors are letting dangerous criminals go free.” “Enough,” she said, referring to the release of a man accused of murdering a seven-year-old boy. According to the portal TMZKim and Caitlyn haven’t spoken since, and she says the Kardashian sisters won’t support her campaign for governor.

Other critics have said that Caitlyn’s only goal is to regain lost notoriety and get back into the public spotlight, although she has also received early support. For example, that of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was governor of California between 2003 and 2011, also for the Republican party. On Jimmy Kimmel’s show, she said that they are “very good friends” and that “everyone deserves a chance.” the protagonist of terminator It was one of the most notorious cases of a star who ended up making a political career. Nothing new in a country where actor Ronald Reagan became president, and Jenner’s own political son-in-law, Kanye West, ran for the White House in the last presidential election.

The process to become governor involves asking voters if Newsom should be removed, and then who should replace him. The first step is not so clear, since recent polls indicate that the current president could continue in his position. Caitlyn will play one of her greatest assets with the LGTBI collective, for which she is a benchmark despite her conservative ideas in other areas. “I love my community, and I really want to help,” she explained in an interview. Jenner has a foundation that has focused on helping trans youth through scholarships. Beyond her hookup with minorities, her key will be getting the votes of the majority of Californians. In Schwarzenegger’s words, “It doesn’t matter if it’s Caitlyn or someone else, if you have a clear vision of where you want to go, what changes you want to make, and why you’re prepared to become governor, you can convince the people.”