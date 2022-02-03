Caitlyn Jenner didn’t vote for anyone in the 2020 election

Caitlyn Jenner talks about trans inclusion in sports 2:06

(CNN) — Caitlyn Jenner is attempting to defy the ideological definition as she runs to unseat Governor Gavin Newsom in California’s near-certain recall election. Jenner told CNN’s Dana Bash that she didn’t vote for former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, and that she, in fact, didn’t bother to vote.

“I didn’t even vote,” Jenner told Bash in a wide-ranging interview at her Malibu home. “Here in California, it’s like, why vote for a Republican president? It’s just not going to work. I mean, it’s overwhelming.”

“It was the day of the vote and I thought that the only thing that worries me here in California, that affects people, is the proposals that were there,” he said. “And I didn’t see any proposal that really had one side or the other. So Election Day came around and I couldn’t get excited about it. And I ended up going golfing and saying, ‘I’m not going to do that.'”

Jenner told Bash that she is “sort of on the Republican side” but doesn’t like “labels.” Defending her lack of experience in government, she said she was prepared to take on the role of running a state that has the world’s fifth-largest economy, in part by surrounding herself “with some really good people.”

political experience

“I’ve been in business. People think if you’ve been in show business, you think of yourself as a reality star. Certainly I’ve done that, but entertainment is a business, and you have to run that business.” Jenner told Bash when asked what kind of training she had to be governor of California. “But I’ve done other things, too. We’ve sold a billion dollars worth of exercise equipment on TV. I’ve owned aviation companies. I’ve always been an entrepreneur, and I’ve tried to inspire my kids to do the same. It has gone very well in that regard.”

Those life experiences, he argued, have helped develop his leadership skills. In an interview in which he argued that Californians are overburdened with taxes and regulations, Jenner noted that he has met with “budget people” but wouldn’t say who because he didn’t “want to expose anyone.”

The former Olympian is one of several prominent Republicans challenging Newsom in the likely election, which has not been officially called or scheduled because of the complex bureaucratic process to get her on the ballot. But due to her lack of political experience, Jenner’s political views are unknown to many California voters, aside from her advocacy for transgender rights and her past support for Trump, with whom she parted ways in 2018 over consider that his administration applied policies harmful to transgender people.

At the same time, Jenner is clearly aware that Trump’s base could serve as a wellspring of political donations in a state that requires tens of millions of dollars to compete. With that in mind, Jenner is trying to create some distance from Trump’s rhetoric and political positions, as well as his claims that the 2020 election was rigged, without alienating the voters who supported him. Her attempt to find an acceptable middle ground on issues like homelessness, the environment and immigration is also a calculated political strategy in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than 2 to 1.

Caitlyn Jenner: I am in favor of legal immigration 1:14

Integrity of the electoral system

As Trump continues to spread falsehoods about the 2020 election, Jenner told Bash that she doesn’t believe the election was “stolen” but argued that there has to be “integrity” in the US electoral system.

“He’s our president. I respect him,” Jenner said of President Joe Biden in the interview when asked if Biden was “properly elected.” “I realize there’s a lot of frustration about that election. You know what? I’m frustrated about what happened at the time.”

She did not go into detail about why she was frustrated by the election, which has created deep divisions in the GOP. Although she acknowledged that Biden is the president, she also aligned herself with Republicans who have suggested that work must be done to guarantee the “integrity” of the electoral system.

Asked about the dozens of lawsuits Trump and his allies have filed to challenge the results despite a lack of evidence of any widespread voter fraud, Jenner said she believes “in the system.”

“We are a democratic republic; we need to have integrity in our electoral system,” Jenner said.

Jenner’s comments on the election come as Republican-controlled legislatures in many states are pushing bills that would restrict voting rights, using Trump’s lies about fraud as justification.

The Republican-led effort to unseat Newsom last year was fueled by anger over the Democratic governor’s tough policies during the dark days of the pandemic, but it’s also a reaction to his leftist agenda. The California Secretary of State reported at the end of April that the proponents had submitted the necessary number of valid signatures to initiate the revocation. In the next step of the process, voters have 30 business days to remove their names from recall petitions. Yet Newsom’s opponents’ quest to unseat him looks increasingly difficult. His approval ratings remain above 50%, and only 4 in 10 likely voters favored impeaching him in a recent Public Policy Institute of California poll.

If the recall appears on the ballot, voters would have to answer two questions. The first would be whether they want to remove Newsom. The second would be who they want to replace him with, followed by a long list of names of candidates from all political parties, including Jenner’s.

Caitlyn Jenner says she would reinforce the wall in California 2:41

“I’m in the middle”

Jenner, who is registered as a Republican in California, seemed especially reluctant to wade into the controversy Trump has created over the 2020 election and the GOP’s efforts to restrict voting rights, prompting Bash to point out that it was important Jenner shared her views because the party has continued to push Trump’s agenda in that area.

“The reason I’m asking you about this is because you’re a Republican,” Bash said at one point.

“I’m more or less on the Republican side,” Jenner chimed in.

“We label everyone. I don’t like labels. I’m me, okay?” Jenner added. “Just because I have a conservative economic philosophy, that’s the only Republican thing I’m into. … I don’t know. Maybe they’ll call me a libertarian. Maybe they’ll call me a middleman. I really don’t know because when it comes to social issues, I’m much more progressive, much more liberal. So I’m in the middle.”

Jenner, whose gubernatorial run is one of the highest-profile campaigns by a transgender person in the country, also spoke out on the issue of trans athletes participating in school sports. The former Olympian created controversy during an impromptu interview with TMZ when she was asked for her opinion on efforts by some Republican legislatures to ban trans athletes from participating in sports consistent with their gender identity. She responded that she does not support trans girls playing on women’s teams, because it is “a matter of fairness.”

Asked about that stance during CNN’s interview with Bash, Jenner said, “The most important thing to me is that we protect women’s sports. We can work out the other issues: that trans women who compete in sports, that they are really trans, who have grown up trans and have been trans all their lives.

“I am in favor of protecting women’s sport,” he told Bash. “My statement was: I don’t want biological boys to play in girls’ sports.”

Jenner told Bash that she supports “legal immigration” and that “the bad guys have to go.” But she also said that she supports a path to citizenship for the 1.75 million undocumented immigrants in the state’s workforce, a position that is at odds with major Republican voters nationally.

Differences with Newsom

He sharply criticized Newsom’s handling of the pandemic, although he said he does not blame the governor or the federal government for the restrictions imposed at the start of the pandemic.

“I definitely would have done my best to open as soon as possible,” Jenner said when asked what she would have done differently in the face of the pandemic.

But at points in the interview, Jenner seemed to advocate stronger government intervention, for example, on the homeless issue. When asked if the more than $2 billion Newsom has proposed spending on homelessness and housing is enough, Jenner said she wasn’t sure.

“It seems like a lot of money. Is it enough? I don’t know. It’s a start,” Jenner said. When asked what she would do to build more affordable housing, she said the “biggest issue is regulation” and that she would consider changes to the California Environmental Quality Act.

“I’m totally pro-environment, 100% pro-environment, but we can’t destroy our states, okay?” he said. “As far as regulations, I would freeze everything. Look. Some of these regulations have been on the books since before, I mean, honestly, the fax machine.”

The former Olympian also said she would thoroughly study California’s environmental regulations and would “probably not” uphold California’s goal of relying entirely on zero-emission power sources for electricity by 2045.

Jenner praised her children and her entrepreneurial talents, but said her family would play no role in her campaign for governor. She noted that she differs from her stepdaughter Kim Kardashian on the abolition of the death penalty.

“I am in favor of the death penalty,” he said.

Family support

She stressed that she and her children have a great relationship and love each other, but that they were “scared” at the prospect of Jenner running for governor both for her safety and because they were “scared of what the media will do.” .

“My family has certainly been in the media and they’ve taken their hits and they don’t need to take any more,” Jenner said. “I told them:

‘I’m not going to ask you for a single tweet. I’m not going to ask you for a single thing. You go live your life. This is my business.'”