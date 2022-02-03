Caillou, Mérida, Chihiro, Dakota Fanning… The ‘alter egos’ of the singer Rigoberta Bandini in the cinema before her ‘Ay mama’ – CINEMABLEND

The professional career of Paula Ribó (real name of the actress and playwright) began when she was little, lending her voice to characters from Pixar and Studio Ghibli.

Rigoberta Bandini has become one of the most popular names in recent months. The singer has swept ‘Ow mom’a theme that has become an anthem and has gained even more popularity after passing through the benidorm festevent held to choose the song that will represent Spain in Eurovision 2022. Rigoberta Bandini and her proposal -one of the favorites of the general public along with ‘earth’ from Tanxugueiras– was not the chosen one. The winner was chanell and your theme ‘SloMo’ and, although ‘Ay mama’ will not play in Turin in May, Rigoberta Bandini’s popularity has only increased. But, before wiping out his music, This singer also gave voice to some well-known characters from the cinema and television.

Paula Ribó, the real name of the singer behind Rigoberta Bandini, began her career as a dubbing actress at seven years. Ribó lent his voice to Caillou and even sang the theme song of the famous children’s animation series. In addition, she also played spirited away in the movie Studio Ghibli Spirited Away.

In her filmography as a dubbing actress there are also titles of Disney Y pixar. Ribó gave voice to Merida in Brave (Indomitable) already Anna in the Catalan version of Frozen the ice kingdom. He also worked on Bugsa film in which she played the princess dot. She has recently given voice to Porsha in Sing 2!

Other of his works was to give voice to LucyDakota Fanning’s character in I am Sam. It is not only the usual voice of the interpreter of the alienistalso by Abigail Breslin, the actress from Little Miss Sunshine.

In addition to those mentioned above, other of Ribó’s characters in the cinema have been those of shanti in the jungle book 2 Y Amy in Toy Story 2: The Toys Strike Back. has also been Angela Weber in The Twilight Saga, the role played by Christian Serratos in the franchise that adapted Stephenie Meyer’s novels. Among the actresses he has voiced for him are Hailee Steinfeld, Emma Stone, Amanda Seyfried and Emma Roberts.

In addition to being behind musical successes like ‘Ay mama’, ‘Bitch’, ‘In Spain We Call It Soledad’ Y ‘Too Many Drugs’, Ribó is also a playwright, has directed plays and has written the book ‘Vertigo’. The singer has even worked in front of the cameras as an actress in titles such as Searching for Meritxell Y Crackovia.

