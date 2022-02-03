Bruno Mars arrives in the world of Fornite with his own skin

Bruno Mars, the new “skin” of Fornite, is the winner of 10 Grammy awards. Photo: Christopher Polk

The official account of fortnite announced that from February 11 you will be able to get the skins by the Grammy-nominated duo Silk Sonic, made up of Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak. With this signing, the platform continues to consolidate itself as the most prestigious in the field of video game. Artists of the stature of Ariana Grande, Travis Scott and even J Balvin have participated in the competition.

Skins for free and in advance

Fornite also announced that the skin or avatar of Bruno Mars can be obtained for free if in the Silk Sonic Cup which will be played on February 7, you get a high score. The skin of Bruno Mars will have three different styles and a microphone, which will be used to collect material in the game, and in addition, a new station will be added where you can listen to the music of SilkSonic.

The outfits will include accessories based on the musical duo such as the Clamorous Scepter pickaxe and Thundering Kettledrums. The idea is that players can unlock the skins in the Silk Sonic Cup before they reach the item shop.

In recent months Fornite has brought skins like that of Marvel’s Green Goblin and that of the protagonists of the series Cobra Cai. The arrival of Bruno Mars Y Anderson Paak It took place within the framework of a collaboration with the label Atlantis Records, with which the two artists work.

