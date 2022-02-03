Britney Spears will be present at the hearing

The Los Angeles County Superior Court confirmed Monday that “all parties, including Ms. Spears, are scheduled to appear remotely” at the June 23 hearing.

“There will be limited seating available in the courtroom and in an overflow room with a live audio feed from the courtroom,” a press release reads, noting that fans can “remote listen in on the hearing.” but “no cameras will be allowed” inside.

It will be the first time the singer has addressed Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny, who is presiding over her conservatorship case.

In May, a source told Page Six that the 39-year-old pop star’s main focus in her future legal battle is getting her father, Jamie Spears, off the case.

“She feels that ending guardianship entirely can always be discussed in the future, but right now the problem is Jamie,” the source said.

In November 2020, Britney said through her court-appointed attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, that she was “afraid” of Jamie, 69, and would “not act” in the future if he remained in charge of her. his career.

Jamie has been responsible for her daughter since her public breakdown in 2008. Britney’s care manager Jodi Montgomery temporarily replaced Jamie in 2019 as the person in charge of the Grammy winner’s personal affairs while she recovered from surgery. , but Jamie still has partial control over Britney’s finances.

In March, Britney requested that Montgomery remain on the case permanently. A final decision has not yet been made.

Meanwhile, Jamie shares control of her daughter’s multi-million dollar estate with a private company, the Bessemer Trust.

Britney, who has been on indefinite work hiatus since 2019, believes Jamie’s removal will allow her to return to a “normal” life.

“She enjoys simple pleasures like driving her car and going on vacation,” the source said. “Sure, she can do whatever she wants inside her own house, to a certain extent, but every time she wants to step outside, it immediately has to become a more important conversation because the security guards, the lawyers and other people They should get involved.”