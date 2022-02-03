Britney Spears shared a picture of her children and explained why she had not done it before

The singer shared an image with her children (Photo: EFE/CHRISTIAN LILIENDAHL)

Britney Spears may be a pop star, but not even that has been able to stop his children grow up endlessly. The singer shared a post in which she bragged to Sean and Jayden Federlin and explained why until now he published an image of them.

The singer shared two images in which the two teenagers are shown hugging her wearing face masks, while they hug their mother.

“It’s crazy how time flies!my kids are so big now!!! I know… I know… it’s very hard for any mom, especially a mom with kids, to see them grow up so fast. Talk enough to bring you to your knees,” Spears began.

The 39-year-old interpreter admitted that she has not published much about them, since adolescents want to define their own identity and it is something that she appreciates very much. Nevertheless, Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14, finally let him share an image with them, so he confessed very happy.

Britney Spears confessed excited to be able to share the image (Photo: Instagram/britneyspears)

“Heavens! I am very lucky because both of my babies are so chivalrous and so kind that I must have done something right. I haven’t posted photos of them for a while because they’re at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it. But I did my best to make this cool edit and guess what, they finally let me post it!! Now I don’t feel left out anymore and I’m going to go celebrate.”

The singer has been a topic of conversation for almost a month because in early February New York Times Y Hulu presented “Framing Britney Spears”, the documentary that tells the life of the singer and what she suffered during the last 12 years since her father -Jamie Spears- obtained her legal guardianship. The man, who -according to the artist’s statements- was not part of her day-to-day life, has the power to manage her economy -a fortune of 60 million dollars- and even controls her posts on her social networks.

The shipment premiered on February 5, lasts an hour and a quarter and was broadcast by fx in the United States and for Hulu streaming. And since then, thousands of fans of the pop artist have demonstrated -even with banners- under the campaign #FreeBritney (Free Britney), which was also joined by celebrities and international celebrities, such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Miley Cyrus.

It all started in 2007, when Britney lost custody of her two children, fruits of her relationship with Kevin Federlinewith whom she was married from 2004 to 2007, when she divorced in the midst of a strong scandal. In 2008, the singer was considered a minor and appointed her father as her legal guardian for “mental health issues”, first temporarily and then permanently.. The conservatorship, known in many states as a conservatorship, is because the singer was going through a period of emotional instability.

The documentary echoed the #FreeBritney movement (Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake)

In November of last year, the lawyer for the interpreter of “Baby One More Time”, Samuel D. Ingham III, appeared before the Los Angeles court where he stated that his client was “afraid” of her own father and argued that she was not going to return to the stage while he continues to control his assets.

In the documentary, different people gave their testimony and questioned whether Jamie Spears should continue tutoring Britney.

