Britney Spears on her lawyer Mathew Rosengart: “This man has changed my life” | INSTAGRAM | shows

Back to social networks! Singer Britney Spears He stays in touch with his fans through the different platforms. On this occasion, the interpreter of “Stronger” He posted a photo with his attorney, Mathew Rosengart. In the description of the photo, She pointed out that she is totally grateful for the work that she has been doing with her.

Britney Spears maintains a strong friendship with her lawyer

Through her Instagram account, Britney Spears shared praise for her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart. After meeting him for lunch, the singer revealed that they are discussing exciting upcoming projects together.

Britney thanks her lawyer and plans to release projects with him. Photo: Instagram Britney Spears

“This man has changed my life. So many exciting projects ahead! We accidentally ran into each other for lunch! Thank you for always being so kind and respectful to me. Mathew Rosengart, I simply adore you”, wrote the artist.

Since Rosengart took on Britney’s case, he has been very clear about holding Britney’s father, Jamie Lynn, accountable for his acts and abuses during conservatorship. All efforts bore fruit on November 12, the day it officially ended.

The lawyer has been defending the singer on the issue of guardianship. Photo: The Sun

“What’s next for Britney is up to one person, and this is the first time we’ve been able to say this in a decade. It depends on Britney. As of today, she is a free woman, ”said the lawyer at the time.

Britney Spears reveals more restrictions she was subjected to during her guardianship

Last Tuesday, January 25, Britney Spears took the opportunity to share more revelations with her fans on Instagram. The swimsuit she bought reminded her of the outfits she wore on stage.

In the descriptive text of the video, he commented that this type of suit was always uncomfortable for him to perform his choreographies.

The artist took the opportunity to share more details about the rules she obeyed during her tour of Las Vegas, when she was still under guardianship.

“People don’t know this, but when I did Las Vegas I was never allowed to go to the spa. They didn’t want me to have coffee or tea, so my friends from home would show up going to spas drinking champagne. No lie, I was the one who kept working and entertaining them at night,” Britney wrote.