Britney Spears demands before the judge that her father ceases to be her legal guardian 13 years later | People

Britney Spears, at 39, has spent a third of her life under the control of her father. Since 2008, 13 years ago, Jamie Spears is the artist’s legal guardian, which allows him to control everything from her finances to her movements or her professional career. However, there are more and more voices around the singer who ask that this control end once and for all and that she, or someone she trusts, be the one to take charge of it. And now it has been Spears herself who has spoken about it.

The singer has made her request through her lawyer. On Tuesday afternoon, he demanded before the Superior Court of Justice in Los Angeles, California, that she is the one who is handling the case, that Jamie Spears cease to be the person who has legal custody of her. The artist wants her tutor to be Jodi Montgomery, an administrator who on occasions, due to the health problems that her father suffered in September 2019, has managed her entire tutoring. Since that September 2019, when she began to intervene in her custody, Montgomery has control over the artist’s personal decisions, while Jamie Spears has it over the vocalist’s properties.

The artist’s lawyer cites an order from October 2014 in his petition before the judges, which has been obtained by CNN, where it is said that Spears suffers “an inability to consent to any form of medical treatment”, and that for elo wants Montgomery to get his tutoring 100%. In the lawsuit, it is explained that Montgomery would have the capacity to make medical decisions concerning Spears, and that he could also “restrict and limit visitors for any reason”, except for the artist’s lawyer, and that he can “hire caregivers and security guards” on your behalf. Decisions that Jamie Spears makes so far. According to the American media TMZ, the singer feels comfortable and calm with the decisions that Jodi Montgomery is making and that is why she wants to expand her radius of action, and it seems that Jamie Spears would agree with that transfer of powers from her.

Jamie Spears, the father of Britney Spears and, on the right, the singer. AP

Last November Spears made a drastic decision and announced – never directly, but through her legal representatives – that if her father did not stop being her guardian, she would leave acting permanently. A step forward for a woman who has remained practically silent for almost 15 years while it was her father who made the most important legal, financial, professional and personal decisions of her life.

Spears doesn’t fight to avoid guardianship; In fact, her lawyer has stated on occasion that her abilities are not 100% and she came to compare them, with caution and clarification, with those of a person in a coma. The only thing the singer wants Toxic is that his father does not have to be the person who has all that power. He already requested it in August of last year and now it is reiterated, with more power if possible, for two reasons: because his trial was reviewed again in the middle of last February and because a powerful documentary made by New York Times With a multitude of testimonies (but not the artist or her family) they showed that Spears’s father was not the right person to manage the fortune of a woman who, despite being under guardianship, continues to work and has a fortune estimated at 200 million euros.

Last February, after the review hearing of the case, the judges gave the singer some joy when they denied her father that he would keep 100% of her custody. She will have to share it with the private fund Bessemer Trust, which Spears designated a few years ago, as Judge Brenda Penny ruled. She will have to wait for the next hearing, to be held on April 27, to find out about the status of the custody of who in the nineties she was one of the brightest stars in the entertainment world.