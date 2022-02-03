Britney Spears charges against Christina Aguilera and fuels an old rivalry

During a lot vied for the throne of pop music, but for years their careers have lost some steam. In the case of Britney Spears (39), mainly because of his almost endless personal problems, while Christina Aguilera (40) was simply giving way to the new generations of artists who, like Lady Gaga, had been going strong for a couple of decades.

In any case, that rivalry also moved to the personal field and now the controversy has ignited. And it is that Britney Spears has stoked Christina Aguilera through her Instagram profile this Friday, comparing her “silence” about her fight to recover her “freedom” with lying.

“I love and adore everyone who supported me… but refusing to speak when you know the truth is equivalent to a lie!” Spears wrote about Aguilera’s remarks at the Latin Grammy Awards. “13 years in a corrupt and abusive system, but why is it such a difficult subject for people to talk about?”

Enlarge Spears showed her indignation with her partner. Britney Spears Instagram

And it is that, Aguilera, following instructions from her representative, refused to respond when questioned about her partner’s situation. “I can’t talk about it,” before she added, “but I’m happy for her!“. A behavior that upset Britney Spears.

Of course, Aguilera has previously supported Spears’s efforts to free herself from the almost 14-year conservatorship that controlled practically her entire life. “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human being, who wishes to be in control of her own destiny should not be allowed to live life as she wishes,” she said in a statement in June.

In any case, Aguilera’s refusal to comment on the issue infuriated Spears. “I’m the one who’s been through it. To everyone who has spoken and supported me, thank you. I do matter ”, settled the singer, who, for example, has recently been moved by some words that Lady Gaga has dedicated to her. It seems that there are old wounds that never heal.