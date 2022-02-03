Britney, grateful to her lawyer

02.03.2022 9:44 p.m.

Don Omar, outraged, for his concert in Las Vegas

Who doesn’t know the lyrics of She and me from Don Omar? The surprise has been great when the Puerto Rican singer has been forced to stop his concert in Las Vegas seeing that his fans did not recognize the hit song of 2005.

When the artist turned the microphone so that the public continued singing, he got upset when he saw that they weren’t singing anymore. “Don’t they know?” he yelled in astonishment. “I’m going to put the lyrics in karaoke back there so they can sing”. Quite an offense for the singer.















Rihanna shares her first pregnant pictures

Rihanna revolutionized the networks when he announced his first pregnancy with her boyfriend, the rapper A$AP Rocky. And now she has done it again by publishing the first images of him teaching maternity tummy of the most natural.

The singer has shared a post on Instagram in which she lifts her shirt and looks at what her next son or daughter will be. “That’s how the band performs in black history month“, has written next to the publication.

Rihanna Instagram post / @badgalriri

Laura Pausini, Mika and Alessandro Catellan will present Eurovision 2022

On May 14, the city of Turin (Italy) will dress up to host the 66th edition of Eurovision. An evening that, in addition to flooding the whole of Europe with music, will be hosted by: Laura Pausini, Mika and Alessandro Catellan.

By means of a video, the RAI chain, in charge of organizing the event, and the European Broadcasting Union, have confirmed the names of the list of masters of ceremonies who will lead the galas on May 10, 12 and 14. Likewise, from the organization of the contest, the slogan has also been announced —The sound of beauty— of the festival to be held at the Pala Alpitour, a venue with capacity for 18,000 spectators.

Mika, Laura Pausini and Alessandro Cattelan /EUROVISION

Farewell to a fashion benchmark, Antonio Miró

Antonio Miro has died this Thursday at the age of 74 due to a myocardial infarction. The designer, Catalan fashion iconwas active until almost the end of his career.

The first designs The creator’s clothing was made when he was only 20 years old, so his career has been long. Success came soon after, from 1976 when he created his signature under his own name.

The fashion designer Antoni Miró / EFE

Salma Hayek and Arnold Schwarzenegger at the Superbowl

Beyond the middle part of the superbowl starring singers, this year, two actors will share the limelight with EminemDr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar: Salma Hayek and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The performers star in the new campaign for the new BMW Electric and the Mexican actress has already made the first preview of what she looks like, like a Greek goddess. And it is that beyond the musicmany companies decide to put their star ad on one of the most watched television events all over the planet.

Salma Hayek in an ad / INSTAGRAM

An ex-partner of Prince Andrew comes to his defense

It’s not all bad news for the prince Andrew of England at his trial for alleged sexual assault of a minor. Beyond the fact that his mother withdraws his titles and many stars condemn him, he has some little support, the last one from a former partner of his.

Lady Victoria Herveya famous ‘it girl’ who had a relationship with the accused in 1999, assures that the photo of her ex-boyfriend with Virginia Guffre, the complainant, who has served to implicate him in the case is false. He asserts that Andrés’s face has been placed on “an irish body double“.

Lady Victoria Hervey / EFE

Rudolf Giuliani hits the big time in ‘Mask Singer’

Donald Trump’s lawyer has caused a sensation after his participation in the US version of Mask Singer. Beyond the surprise caused, the commotion was greater when two members of the jury They decided to leave the set when they saw who it was, who they accuse of putting on a show just for the audience.

The lawyer Rudolf Giuliani / EFE

The bathroom, Madonna’s workplace

Madonna does not stop surprising everyone at 63 years old. If she recently posed nude and Instagram censored her nipples and her butt, now she has been lighter. Even so, the image has shocked many.

The singer, who is preparing a film about her life, assures in an image that her ideal place to work is the bathroom. There she is seen reviewing the script that she herself has prepared. “I do my best work in the bathroom“, sentence. Pure desire to provoke?

Madonna in the bathroom / INSTAGRAM

Concern over the extreme thinness of Klhoé Kardashian

If they are characterized by something the kardashian sisters It’s because of her curves. Her silhouette has changed the model of exaggeratedly thin beauty that Hollywood showed until now. Therefore, the health of one of them worries to see much thinner.

Khloe Kardashian He has been working his body in the gym for months, one more activity than healthy. But at the same time that he gains muscle he loses weight and there are already those who think that he may have a eating disorder.

The ‘influencer’ Khloé Kardashian / INSTAGRAM

Britney, grateful to the man who has changed her life

Britney Spears It has for everyone and not only criticism, but also recognition. The last public gesture has been an act of gratitude to the man who claimsIt has changed my life”. And no, he’s not her boyfriend.

Is about Mathew Rosengart, the lawyer who managed to free the singer from her father’s custody and be free after 13 years of strict guardianship. The artist has found it by chance during a meal and she has not hesitated to take one Photo with him to thank him for everything.