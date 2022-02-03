Boy or girl? Rihanna’s fan theory about the sex of her baby

months ago rumors spread like wildfire and it was practically an open secret, but now, finally, the protagonist has decided to confirm.

Rihanna is pregnant!

the famous singer is expecting her first child with her partner, also a singer A$AP Rocky, and adds to celebrity baby boom who will become mothers this year.

A MUCH COMMENTED ANNOUNCEMENT

The way you have chosen Riri to announce the happy news has been the most talked about.

last weekend, the artist and her boyfriend appeared in some photographs in which they can be seen walking the streets of new york, While Rihanna shows off maternity curves.

The images were taken by Miles Diggs, celebrity paparazzi, although in this case they are far from being improvised captures.

The pictures They could not be more special and beautiful and, in addition, they have had an unforeseen protagonist, the singer’s coat.

In the look chosen by Rihanna for the occasion, highlights a flashy pink coat that has already gone around the world, and it is that far from what it seems, it is not just any garment, but a vintage heirloom for fashion collectors.

Is about a down jacket from the fall-winter 1996 collection, designed by Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel, and who has a silhouette oversized, funnel neck Y four pockets front stitches black silk in the seams and, how could it be otherwise, Gripoix golden buttons, hallmark of the house.

BOY OR GIRL?

The choice of coat could have remained a simple anecdote on any other occasion, but in this case the singer’s fans have studied Rihanna’s pose to the millimeter, as well as the clothes chosen for one of the most important advertisements of his life, and have come to the conclusion that he has left nothing to chance.

The followers of the Barbadian have exposed all their theories about her idol’s pregnancy and there one that claims to know if the baby Rihanna is expecting is a boy or a girl.

According to this theory, the coat that the interpreter is wearing in the photographs gives a definitive clue or, rather, the clue is given by its color and there are already those who dare to ensure that Riri and A$AP Rocky are expecting a girl, a theory that reinforces the author of the images, Miles Diggs.

The photographer He has shared a survey in his Instagram stories in which he asks his followers if they think the couple is expecting a boy or a girl.

The answer? The bets because the baby will be a girl have won by a large majority.

Are Rihanna fans right?