Billie Eilish radically changes her look and returns to 2019

Billie Eilish has become one of the most chameleonic artists with her continuous changes of look in just one year. Until March of last year, the image of the 20-year-old was characterized by her two-tone hair with the upper part dyed in a striking fluorescent green.

But less than a year ago, he left his fans shocked with a radical change of look, transforming his iconic green hair into a new platinum blonde mane, definitively breaking it with a look he had worn for almost two years.

Billie Eilish with her blonde hair Instagram @billieeilish

Although initially the interpreter of ‘Bad Guy’ assured Ellen DeGeneres that she had decided to dye her hair after seeing a fan montage with an image of her with blonde hair, months later she confessed in an interview the sad reason that motivated the look. “I couldn’t go anywhere with that hair because it was obviously me. I wanted anonymity,” he said.

Billie Eilish at the Met Gala Evan Agostini/AP

A surprising change with which the singer was delighted. She dared with a ‘shaggy’ cut and bangs inspired by her mother and even appeared at the Met gala with a style in the purest Marilyn Monroe style, with short hair parted and the tips out that reminded the look of the actress.

But in December, Billie said goodbye to the blond and returned to the dark side with a very flattering brown that highlighted the green color of her eyes. “Have you missed me?” she asked her millions of fans on Instagram as she showed off her new look.

Biliie Eilish with her brown hair on the show ‘Saturday Night Live’ Twitter/nbcsnl

Two months later, Eilish has caused a sensation again with a radical change of look that has reminded many followers of the look she wore when she started in the music industry. “She’s back” (she has returned) the young woman has written this week along with a striking image inside an airplane in which her new intense black tint can be seen.

Billie Eilish with her new black hair Instagram @billieeilish

A snapshot that already has more than nine million likes and that many fans have related to the singer’s next musical release. In addition to modifying the color, Billie has also changed the cut and has opted for a much more paraded cut and with a ‘mullet’ style fringe.