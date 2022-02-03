Billboard: what movies are there to see in Tucumán this week – Tucumán

The billboards of the Tucuman cinemas are renewed with different proposals that the different theaters have so that you can enjoy during this week. From movies for the whole family to horror films can be seen in the rooms of the Atlas Cinema, Sunstars, Del Solar, Cinemacenter and Espacio INCAA.

All functions have a strict protocol to avoid the spread of COVID-19. It is important to note that due to the new health measure in force in the province, it is necessary to carry the COVID-19 Vaccination Card in digital or paper format together with the ID. Is a mandatory requirement, for people from 13 years of age and olderto be able to enter to enjoy the functions.

These are the films and the schedules that you can enjoy during this week:

Passenger 666 – Premiere

A young doctor and her 6-year-old daughter travel on a night flight in the middle of a terrible storm. In a half-empty plane, and faced with the inexplicable deaths of the passengers, she will begin to lose connection with reality and will be forced to relive her worst childhood nightmares.





You can see it in: Del Solar (2D – SUBTITLED): 22:20

Atlas Via 24 (2D – SUBTITLED): 19:20

Atlas Terminal (2D – SPANISH): 22:00

Cinemacenter (2D – SPANISH): 22:50

Sunstar (2D – SUBTITLED): 19:50 / 22:10

Moonfall – Premiere



A mysterious force causes the moon to fall out of its orbit, threatening life on Planet Earth. Who will try to save us? Astronauts Jo Fowler (Halle Berry) and Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson) and a conspiracy theorist (John Bradley).

You can see it in: Del Solar (2D – SUBTITLED): 19:55 / 22:30

Atlas Via 24 (2D – SUBTITLED): 22:30

Terminal Atlas (2D – SPANISH): 19:10

Cinemacenter (2D – SPANISH): 5:00 p.m. / 8:10 p.m. / 10:40 p.m. / (2D – SUBTITLED) – Only function Thursday, February 3: 10:40 p.m.

Sunstar (2D – SUBTITLED): 19:40 / 22:00

Gulliver’s Return – Premiere

The traveler and adventurer Gulliver is invited to return to Lilliput, the city that he previously saved from the enemy fleet of the neighboring Blefuscu. When he arrives, he finds only outrage, panic, and a desperate mob, as the King of Lilliput led his people to believe that the legendary Giant Gulliver was returning. Instead, they discover an ordinary man, when the entire town was preparing and building lodgings to welcome a giant. Disappointed, the King orders Gulliver’s execution. Meanwhile, the invincible Blefuscu army is at the gates of the city and threatens to attack again.

You can see it in: From the Solar (2D – SPANISH): 15:50 / 18:00

Atlas Via 24 (2D – SPANISH): 17:10

Terminal Atlas (2D – SPANISH): 16:10

Sunstar (2D – SPANISH): 15:30 / Friday, Saturday and Sunday: 13:00

The Alley of Lost Souls – Premiere

A hustler (Bradley Cooper) teams up with a fortune teller (Cate Blanchett) to swindle millionaires… Remake of the film “Nightmare Alley”, 1947.

You can see it in:

Del Solar (2D – SPANISH): 18:15 / (2D – SUBTITLED): 21/50

Echoes of a crime

It tells the story of Julián Lemar, a best-selling suspense writer, who goes on vacation with his family to a cabin in the woods. The first night, during a strong storm, the power goes out and a woman shows up desperately asking for help: her husband killed her son and now he wants to kill her. From that moment on, danger and deception are a constant threat and, for Julián, a hellish night begins until he discovers the truth.

You can see it in:

Solar (2D – SPANISH): 22:25

Cinemacenter (2D – SPANISH): 18:10

Sunstar (2D – SPANISH): 17:40 / 22:20

Licore Pizza – Premiere

Licorice Pizza is the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine in the San Fernando Valley, California in 1973, while they were growing up, having fun and falling in love. Written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson (Boogie Nights, Magnolia, Phantom Thread), Licorice Pizza follows the treacherous journey of first love. Raised in the San Fernando Valley, Alana Kane (played by Alana Haim) and Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) did not know each other until the day of the photo shoot at Gary’s high school. Alana is no longer a student, but a young woman seeking to find and define herself beyond her boring job as a photographer’s assistant. Gary’s already an established actor—and he’s quick to tell Alana so in an attempt to impress her. She is amused and intrigued by his supernatural confidence and they strike up a sincere, if awkward, relationship. Seeking to strengthen his connection with Alana, Gary gets an opportunity for her to be his escort during a New York television appearance, and impulsively, she accepts. The TV show doesn’t go exactly as planned, and once back in California, each of them questions their future. Over time, as their friendship grows, Gary pursues career opportunities outside of acting, becoming a budding entrepreneur who sells waterbeds and opens a pinball arcade; and Alana seriously considers her future (including a foray into acting). On their own or together, Gary and Alana experience a series of epiphanies that are both funny and bittersweet: close encounters with a famous actor (played by Sean Penn), a Hollywood producer (played by Bradley Cooper), and a politician. local (Benny Safdie). Both self-aware and loose ends, Alana and Gary navigate a time and place that brings with it the excitement of first love, entering adulthood, and discovering newfound potential—perhaps most of all, the one in the other one.

You can see it in:

Sunstar (2D – SUBTITLED): 19:20

scream

A new installment of the horror franchise “Scream” arrives, a story that will follow a woman who returns to her hometown to try to discover the person responsible for several murders.

You can see it at: Cinemacenter (2D – SPANISH): 20:30 / 23:00

Sunstar (2D – SPANISH): 22:00

Sing 2: Come and Sing Again

In this holiday season comes the next chapter in illumination’s hit animated franchise, packed with big dreams and smash hits. Koala Buster Moon and his all-star cast prepare to launch their most extravagant and dazzling performance to date onstage, in the entertainment capital of the world, no less! There’s just one little snag: first they have to persuade the world’s loneliest and most reclusive rock star to join them, who will be played by the legendary music icon; Bono, who will make his animated film debut. Buster (Academy Award® winner Matthew McConaughey) and his performers have made the New Moon Theater a local hit, but Buster has his eyes on a bigger prize: debuting a new show in Redshore’s entertainment mecca. City. However, without contacts, Buster and his unforgettable company, made up of mother pig Rosita (Oscar® winner Reese Witherspoon), rocking porcupine Ash (Scarlett Johansson), sentimental gorilla Johnny (Taron Egerton), shy elephant Meena (Tori Kelly)—and, of course, the undisputed pig provocateur extraordinaire Gunter (Nick Kroll)—have to sneak into the notorious offices of Crystal Entertainment, run by ruthless wolf mogul Jimmy Crystal (two-time Emmy Award winner Bobby Canavale). In a desperate attempt to get Mr. Crystal’s attention, Gunter spontaneously pitches him an outrageous idea in which Buster ends up promising that his new show will star rock legend the lion Clay Calloway (Bono). The problem is that Buster has never met Clay, an artist who has lived apart from the world for more than a decade after losing his wife, and whom no one has seen since. As Gunter helps Buster make the show’s out-of-this-world masterpiece a reality, with a level of pressure (and sinister threats) mounting from Mr. Crystal, Buster embarks on a mission to track down Clay and convince him to back on stage. What begins as Buster’s dream of making it big turns into a thrilling rediscovery of the power of music to heal even the most broken hearts. SING 2 is written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Garth Jennings and features, in addition to the roles of Bono and Cannavale, new characters played by music superstars Pharrell Williams and Halsey, Black Panther’s Letitia Wright, and comedians Eric Andre and Chelsea Peretti.

You can see it at: Del Solar (2D – SPANISH): 15:20 / 16:00 / 17:45 / 20:10

Atlas Via 24 (2D – SPANISH): 20:10

Atlas Terminal (2D – SPANISH): 18:30

Cinemacenter (2D – SPANISH): 18:00 / 20:20

Sunstar (2D – SPANISH): 15:20 / 17:40 / 19:50 / (3D – SPANISH): 15:20 / 17:30 / Friday, Saturday and Sunday: 12:40



Spider-Man: No Way Home

For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, our friendly hero and neighbor is unmasked, no longer able to separate his normal life from the high stakes of being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, these risks become more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

you can see it in Del Solar (2D – SPANISH): 15:30 / 18:45 / (3D – SPANISH): 15:40 / 19:00 / (2D – SUBTITLED): 22:10

Atlas Via 24 (2D – SPANISH): 17:00 / (2D – SUBTITLED): 22:00

Atlas Terminal (2D – SPANISH): 16:00 / 21:00

Cinemacenter (2D – SPANISH): 17:30 / 19:30 / 22:30

Sunstar (2D – SPANISH): 3:50 p.m. / 7:20 p.m. / 10:20 p.m. / Friday, Saturday and Sunday: 1:00 p.m. / (3D – SUBTITLED): 4:00 p.m. / 7:10 p.m. / 10:10 p.m. / Friday, Saturday and Sunday: 12:50





Charm

It tells the story of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family that lives hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wonderful place known as an Enchantment. The magic of this Charm has blessed all the boys and girls in the family with a unique gift, from super strength to the power to heal. Everyone except Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic that surrounds the Enchantment is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only Madrigal without magical powers, could be the last hope of her exceptional family. **Contains various scenes with flashing lights that may affect people susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy or other photosensitivities**.

You can see it in: Sunstar (2D – SPANISH): 15:10 / 17:10 / Friday, Saturday and Sunday: 12:30

INCAA Space

Starting this Thursday, the screenings return to the Espacio INCAA Tucumán in Sala Orestes Caviglia (San Martín 251, subsoil) with the premiere of “9”.

This Uruguayan-Argentine debut film, written and directed by Nicolás Branca, can be seen on February 3, 4 and 5 from 8 pm. General admission. $100, retirees and students $50. The functions will be carried out respecting the protocol established by the COE, with the capacity of the room reduced.

Synopsis: A successful soccer player who suffers from media harassment and pressure from his environment, seeks to escape from the hell his life has become. With Enzo Vogrincic, Rafael Spregelburd, Sofía Lara, Rogelio Gracia and Horacio Camandulle.