Best alternatives to Wordle for guessing: Paraulogic, Nerdle and more

Long before Wordle there was the Spelling Bee. Spelling Bee is a New York Times game that ue gives us seven letters and we must guess the word that can be formed with them. We must put words that include some of the letters of the hexagons but must always include the central letter. In the case of the example, they must all have M. To win, We must say all the possible words with the letters.

One of Wordle’s conditions is that we can only play once a day. Every day, a word. The same for everyone. And wait for the next one to have another word to guess. Until then, we can’t play anymore. Unless we choose some of the alternatives to Wordle that are being becoming popular in recent days and that they are adding followers thanks to the popularity of the first one and the desire for more.

Related to the previous one, Paraulogic has been launched, a game in Catalan that is exactly the same as Speelling Bee and that even FC Barcelona has used to publicize some of its latest signings. The goal is the same: You must find words with the seven letters displayed each day. The center letter must be in all, the rest are optional. And you can repeat the letters as many times as you want. On the bottom We will see the guessed words.

Hello Wordl is even more similar to Wordle. The identical keyboard at the bottom and with the same grid at the top but with the possibility of choose the number of letters you want the word to have. If you don’t want them to be the five letters of the Wordle, we can choose to be more (up to eleven) or less, with four-letter words. Also, we can play as many times as we want without depending on there being only one a day because there are random words available.

Another of those that has become fashionable in recent days is Letterle and its operation is quite simple: it is the same as Wordle but you do not have to hit a word but a letter. A single letter a day. you simply must write the letter you want to guessr until you finally get it right. You will see the attempts required. A similar game, but not too fun because it depends on luck.

Nerdle is the next level up from Wordle and ditches words for numbers and math. Inspired by the first we will not have to guess a word but a mathematical equation. Something more complex for most. We have six attempts and there are numbers from 0 to 9 but also symbols for multiplication, division, addition and subtraction. The rest is the same: as we hit the numbers or symbols they will change color depending on whether they are in the equation or in the right place.

We will win when the calculation is mathematically correct, so we must bear in mind that in Nerdle there always has to be an “=” sign. If you have not tried it, we recommend that you spend your time to kick start your math skills to guess the equation of each day.