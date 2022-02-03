Bella Hadid brings back the ‘vintage’-inspired tracksuit

The 10 shoes that will be trendy this 2022

It’s been a while since the celebrities are willing to show us that, although it became a trend several seasons ago, the athletics they have no intention of losing ground. Sportswear came out of the gym to shape urban looks and women like Kendall Jenner, Rihana, Jennifer Aniston or the sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid are the best proof that sportswear is still among their favorite choices for everyday wear.

Now, it’s been Bella Hadid is in charge of bringing back the seventies and two-mile inspired tracksuit, a cocktail of styles that in 2022 works better than any other. The model went out on the streets of London to carry out errands wearing a navy blue tracksuit set with which she confirms that the sporty aesthetic is more alive than ever.

Bella paired low-rise joggers with a white side stripe with a jacket cropped with zipper, a piece that is part of the clothing collection of the rapper Nas and that has the words “London” and “England” embroidered in white and red on the front.

A sports-inspired look to which Bella imprints her particular style through accessories. Far from combining these jogger pants and zip-up jacket with sneakers, he has done so by opting for black leather boots with round toes and track soles, the favorites of those who know the most about fashion for this season.

The youngest of the Hadid sisters has completed the styling with rectangular black frame sunglasses with blue details and leather gloves also in black. Although without a doubt the most striking accessory is the Burberry signature checkered bag. It is a Burberry shoulder bag design, with a gold chain and the brand’s characteristic check pattern.

A look with which Bella Hadid predicts long life to aesthetics comfortable and that becomes the most comfortable outfit to walk the streets of the city. Although his set is already sold out, firms such as Mango have also made room in their latest collections for sets with a clear sports inspiration but perfect for stepping on the asphalt and giving a twist with other types of accessories that move away from the sneakers.

