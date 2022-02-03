Belinda explodes with emotion over Rihanna’s pregnancy and celebrates it

The singer revolutionized the networks with her reaction

For: Elizabeth Gonzalez

After Rihanna confirmed that she was expecting her first child along with his partner, the rapper A$AP Rocky with a couple of heartwarming photos, one of the reactions that caught the most attention was that of Belinda, who exploded with emotion over the singer’s pregnancy.

It was through her official Instagram account that the Christian Nodal’s fiancee

shared a photo of interpreter of ‘Diamonds’, which he accompanied with a series of crying emojis and with eyes in the shape of hearts.

And although the singer did not say more about the Rihanna’s First Pregnancy, her publication revolutionized social networks, as it not only evidenced the admiration she feels for the Barbadian artist but also her sensitivity, love for children and, of course, her future plans in motherhood.

Yes OK,

Belinda is not pregnant, on several occasions he has revealed that he would like to start a family next to Christian Nodal, with whom he got engaged in mid-2021. Even after his engagement was made known and after rumors about an alleged pregnancy emerged, it was his

brother, Nacho Peregrin,

who, in addition to denying said information, pointed out that the singer was not fighting with motherhood.

“My sister has talked to me a couple of times (about it), of course she would like to be a mother, but at one point, I don’t know if now is her time or she wants it, but of course she has always wanted being a mother,” she revealed.

