Bariatric surgeon: a specialist in obesity, according to Oceano Medicina

/COMMUNICAE/

The bariatric surgeon is a specialist in obesity, who provides treatments such as surgical procedures focused on weight loss, with the aim of improving the patient’s lifestyle

Weight loss is, for many, a difficult challenge that prevents them from feeling satisfied with their health and lifestyle. Fortunately, the attention of a bariatric surgeon and a multidisciplinary team is the answer to help those people who have not managed to lose weight despite having tried everything.

According to the journal Oceano Medicina, today obesity continues to be one of the main problems affecting Mexicans. This condition leads to the appearance of others, such as diabetes, chronic diseases, and is associated with 13 types of cancer, whose impact on health can be fatal.

Those who suffer from this condition often resort to diets, exercises or other remedies to deal with it; however, losing weight is not easy, and seeing no results, the patient feels frustrated and ends up abandoning the treatments.

This is where bariatric surgery and multidisciplinary treatment come into play, since weight loss is constant. It is not an easy way out and it is not magic, because you have to diet and change habits, the difference is that with this treatment weight loss is very effective and that keeps the patient motivated.

The bariatric surgeon becomes a great ally in this situation, since within his specialty, he performs procedures such as gastric sleeve and gastric bypass to deal with obesity and other diseases related to metabolic behavior.

The function of a bariatric surgeontogether with his multidisciplinary team, is to provide a safe and effective treatment that works in the short and long term, for weight loss through personalized attention, taking into account various aspects of the patient, such as gender, age, complexion, height and behavioral habits, which help identify the ideal method to achieve a healthy body.

When is it necessary to see a bariatric surgeon?

The bariatric surgeon can be the best ally if the situation is described by the following factors:

The patient is NOT able to achieve their ideal weight with traditional methods, such as diet and exercise.

There is a body mass index (BMI) greater than 35 or greater than 30 with some associated disease.

You have diabetes, hypertension or other conditions resulting from obesity.

The patient needs to lose more than 20 kilos.

Diseases that bariatric surgery helps prevent or improve

the attention of a bariatric surgeon and a multidisciplinary team not only does it help eliminate obesity from the patient’s life, but its consequences can be prevented through its surgical methods.

These consequences are diseases that develop due to the initial presence of overweight in patients. These are some of the conditions that can be prevented and in certain cases, if they already have them, they can be controlled:

Type 2 diabetes, prediabetes, insulin resistance

Cancer

cardiovascular disease

Hypertension

dyslipidemia

sleep apnea and breathing problems

Liver and gallbladder disease

Joint problems (osteoarthritis)

fertility problems

Polycystic ovary syndrome

stroke

To achieve this goal of disease prevention, the patient can resort to surgical procedures in a safer, faster and more effective way.

Types of surgeries performed by the bariatric surgeon

The bariatric surgeon is trained to perform three types of surgeries, which although their purpose is the same, the procedure and characteristics of each one are different:

Gastric bypass : the bariatric surgeon reduces the size of the stomach, leaving it with a capacity of between 15 to 30 ml. Also, the stomach connects with the small intestine to skip a part of calorie absorption, help patients get full faster and lose weight.

: the reduces the size of the stomach, leaving it with a capacity of between 15 to 30 ml. Also, the stomach connects with the small intestine to skip a part of calorie absorption, help patients get full faster and lose weight. Gastric sleeve : a large part of the stomach is removed and the rest is converted into a narrow tube with a capacity of 80 cc and 120 cc (1000 cc being normal). This process is not reversible and generates a faster feeling of satiety to contribute to weight loss.

: a large part of the stomach is removed and the rest is converted into a narrow tube with a capacity of 80 cc and 120 cc (1000 cc being normal). This process is not reversible and generates a faster feeling of satiety to contribute to weight loss. Gastric balloon: A silicone ball is placed in the stomach to interfere with the body’s satiety process, in this way when you eat little food you can feel full and begin to lose weight. The gastric balloon is left for a period of 6 to 12 months in the body and does not leave scars.

The treatment must be accompanied by a follow-up by a multidisciplinary team that will help the patient change their habits (eating well and exercising), this is not a one-year diet, it is a change of life. This ensures that the patient does not gain weight again.

Communicate Source