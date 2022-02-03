BAFTA 2022: the nominated films and where to see them

The awards BAFTA 2022 they are like the Oscar British, mainly recognize the best titles produced in the land of Queen Elizabeth and Big Ben, but also leave room for some of the best films of the year, no matter where they come from or what language they are in.

This year’s nominees have already been announced and on the list we can find some of the most talked about, watched and sought after movies by fans, from a “western” to Netflixeven an adaptation of a novel that, until now, was believed to have a kind of curse that was activated when it was made into a movie.

The ceremony will take place on March 13, days before the Oscar (which will happen on the 27th), and with that it becomes one more of the events that predict who could take the highest honors at the Academy Awards ceremony. . On this occasion, Netflix entered the list with The Power of the Dog, Denis Villeneuve got a place thanks to dunes Y Belfast (which some critics have called this year’s Rome), by Kenneth Branagh, is crowned one of the great favorites of the season.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Will Smith and Leonardo DiCaprio are among the nominees for Best Actor, as expected, but in the actress category some of the favorites were left out, such as Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter and Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos.

There are 3 main movie categories (Best Film, Best British Film, and Best Foreign Film), and there are plenty on the lists that you can find in streaming and cinemas.

BAFTA 2022 nominated films and where to watch them:

Best film:

Belfast (in cinemas soon)