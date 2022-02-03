Bafta 2022: Lady Gaga monopolizes the nominations

This 2022 seems to be the year for the singer and actress Lady Gagawho is currently the only actress to be nominated in the four most important galas that precede the Oscars: Golden Globes, Critic’s Choice, SAG Awards and today added the BAFTA.

And although in recent weeks she lost the Golden, in the category for Best Actress in a Drama Film, against Nicole Kidman, who taught acting in “Being The Ricardos”, his path in the awards is still long.

Lady Gaga’s career in the cinema began in 2013 when she had a participation in the film “Machete Kills” (2013), an action film starring Danny Trejo directed by Robert Rodriguez.

A year later he returned to the cinema once again with Robert Rodriguez in “Sin City: A Lady To Kill For” (2015), a film co-directed by the author of the comic on which the film was based: Frank Miller.

That same year he won a Golden Globe for his work on television in the series “American Horror Story”.

After small roles, Lady Gaga got her first leading role in the cinema in “A Star Is Born” (2018), a film directed and co-starring Bradley Cooper in which Lady gives life to “Ally”, a singer with star aspirations.

For her performance, Lady Gaga was nominated for an Oscar for best leading actress and won the award for best song for “Shallow”.

For 2021, “La Casa Gucci” (2021) premiered in the cinema, directed by Ridley Scott. In this film, Lady Gaga played “Patrizia Reggiani”, an ambitious woman.

Thanks to this paper Lady Gaga is on everyone’s lipsand is getting ready to go for the statuettes of the Critics Choice, SAG Awards and BAFTA.

The 2022 Critics Choice Awards will take place on March 13. The 28th SAG Awards is scheduled for February 27; while the delivery of the BAFTAs will be on March 13 at the Royal Albert Hall.

