BAFTA 2022: know where to see the nominees for Best Film this year

“Licorice Pizza” is the new movie by Paul Thomas Anderson. (Universal Pictures)

The official list of awards BAFTA was released this Thursday, February 3, and prepares the great prelude to the 2022 Oscar ceremony. As expected, you can see the participation of films that already sounded like favorites a few months ago and mark a direct race the greatest award of all. Here we tell you where you can see the nominees for Best Picture.

Licorice Pizza

The new Paul Thomas Anderson is one of the films that will be considered in the recognition of the British awards, and it is also the only one in this category that cannot yet be enjoyed on a service streaming. Starring Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper, and Benny Safdiethis proposal from the acclaimed filmmaker debuted in theaters in Latin America just in January of this year. At the moment, it is unknown if it will have a digital release.

Nine films make up the filmography of Paul Thomas Anderson. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

the power of the dog

Jane Campion directs Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee in a powerful psychological drama of the western genre. The story follows a rancher proud of her masculinity who begins to make life impossible for her brother’s wife and her son from another commitment, because he distrusts her and considers her only a woman. interested in her fortune. It is available in the catalog of Netflix .

“The Power of the Dog” stars Benedict Cumberbatch. (Netflix)

dunes

The new adaptation of the literary success directed by Denis Villeneuve features a brilliant cast made up of Timothée Chalamet, rebecca ferguson, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem and others. Arrakis is considered one of the most important planets in the universe, while little by little an interstellar war is unleashed to conquer power. The film had a theatrical release and later was thrown through hbo max .

The new adaptation of “Dune” introduced us to Timothée Chalamet in the role of Paul Atreides. (HBOMax)



don’t look up

This production of Netflix was another one that got all the praise last year and he could have some potential prize race victories ahead of him. Directed by Adam McKaythe plot is a satire of how politics and the media react to scientific discoveries that could mark the future of the planet. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence lead an all-star cast as two low-profile astronomers trying to alert everyone to an approaching meteorite. The end is very close, but no one seems to care in this black comedy.

Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up” brought together big Hollywood stars like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. (Netflix)

Belfast

The Irish film Kenneth Brangh portrays the perspective of a child in his childhood during the Belfast conflict, in Northern Ireland, during the 1960s. Jude Hill makes his film debut with the role of Buddy alongside the actors Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds and Colin Morganwho give life to the most important people in this small world from their innocent perspective: their family. can be seen on the platform Mubi.

“Belfast” is a semi-autobiographical account of a 9-year-old boy who, with his working-class family, lives through the tumultuous 1960s in Northern Ireland’s capital. (Trailer)

