Bach maintains intention to meet Peng and learn about his physical and mental health

Sports Writing, Feb 3 (EFE).- The president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the German Thomas Bach, maintains the intention of meeting with Peng Shuai during his stay in Beijing, where the Winter Games open this Friday, to check “in person” what their “physical and mental” state is. At a press conference at the end of the 139th Session of the body, Bach indicated that the tennis player also wants this meeting to take place “and will enter the bubble” deployed for health reasons around the Games to see Bach. “Yes, we will have a meeting, she wants it too and she will go into the bubble. Once the proceedings are over, we will have that meeting,” Bach said. Peng Shuai denounced on a social network that she had been a victim of sexual abuse by former Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli. After a while without news about her condition and her whereabouts, Bach held a video conference with her, in which she asked for respect for her privacy, and days later she deleted her complaint. The president indicated that the IOC has continued to have telephone conversations with her, the last “yesterday or the day before yesterday”, in which the doubles specialist tennis player commented that she was in Beijing and could move freely. But Bach said the best way to find out her status and whether she has “the basic right to be physically okay” is to have a one-on-one meeting. “We will then know more about her physical integrity and her mental state. We have that information only by videoconference and that cannot replace the personal meeting,” he added. Bach, who was asked about the Chinese government’s treatment of the Uyghur minority, reiterated the defense of the IOC’s political neutrality that he had already made a few hours before before the organization’s assembly. “Our mission is that all qualified athletes can participate in the Games,” he said, after disassociating Olympism from any political mission. “If we get into the middle of political bickering, we put the Games at risk. If the Games lose their universality, they would lose their goal of bringing the world together,” he stressed. The Beijing Games have been diplomatically boycotted by a small group of countries led by the United States and Great Britain, a gesture that only implies that they will not send representatives of their governments to the Olympic ceremonies or events. President Bach recalled that athletes participating in the Games can express any opinion or political position in press conferences or on social media, but not on the pitch. And he was surprised that this rule could be considered a restriction on his freedom of expression. “These rules exist in all walks of life. If an actor is playing Hamlet, he doesn’t take the opportunity to show his political opinions on stage. And no one thinks that’s a restriction on his freedom of expression,” he argued. “Athletes can have political opinions, but if you participate in an event you have to respect the rules of the organization. The Games only work if they are limited to sport,” he added. Regarding the possible incidence of the pandemic in the development of Beijing 2022, Thomas Bach showed his “enormous sympathy for all those infected, confined or who are close contacts”, but said that he is especially concerned about “athletes who have qualified for the Games, have traveled to Beijing to fulfill their dream and a positive destroys that dream.” “Mentally it is an extreme challenge, after years of training. I had a similar experience when I was going to participate in the Games and I got injured. That’s why we offer psychological assistance,” he said. The German leader celebrated that, thanks to the organization of the Beijing Games, “China is now a country of winter sports”, in which “more than 300 million people have known” these disciplines. Bach declared himself “moved” by the way in which the Chinese people have “embraced” the Games and highlighted the 45% female participation, a record in the Winter Games. EFE nam/og