Australian Billionaire Sues Facebook for Failing to Remove Fraudulent Cryptocurrency Ads Using His Name to Scam Victims

Australian billionaire Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest is taking Facebook to court over fraudulent cryptocurrency ads he says used his name to scam victims.

The chairman of Fortescue Metals accuses Facebook of breaking Australian money laundering laws, claiming that it “knowingly profits from this cycle of illegal ads” that it has not taken down.

The initial hearing at the Western Australian Magistrates Court is scheduled for March 28and the indictment hearing is expected to be held later in 2022.

Forrest is bringing the charges under Part 10 of the Commonwealth Criminal Code, with the consent of Attorney General Michaelia Cash.

According to the files, an Australian victim lost 952,000 Australian dollars after falling for the scam. Court documents claimed the scam “defrauded victims of millions of dollars.”

“These scenarios built on the underlying scam that used Dr. Forrest’s name, image, and reputation to find victims, who often reported being scammed after believing that Dr. Forrest was actually endorsing the investment scheme. ”

Forrest’s lawyers said that although “They do not know the exact number or identities of the individuals defrauded by this vicious scam, the scope of the damage is vast.”

They added that Forrest has spent “hundreds of thousands of dollars” to distance himself from the scam since March 2019, when he began promoting himself on Facebook.

The complaint claims that Facebook’s access to user data has been a major “contributor to the proliferation of illegal advertisements, ‘fake news,’ and other unwanted material on the Internet.” Forrest added that the company’s failure to remove the fraudulent ads was “criminally reckless.”

A spokeswoman for Facebook’s parent company, Meta Platforms, told The Australian that it is taking a “multi-faceted approach to stopping these ads”, detecting the ads, blocking fraudulent advertisers and, in some cases, taking legal action.

But nevertheless, Forrest believes the social media giant should do more to prevent fraud from spreading on its platform. Because the scammers are mostly overseas, Forrest says they “can’t be easily located.”

He added that “the best way to protect Australians is to deter Facebook – through criminal prosecution – from allowing itself to be used as a tool of crime.”

“Facebook has shown little interest in self-regulation or taking basic steps to protect Australians from misuse of their platform by fraudsters and scammers, so I have been left with no choice but to take this action.”He said.

Twiggy Forrest has been fighting these crypto scams for years.

If you are found guilty by the Australian courts, Facebook could face fines and be forced to change how its advertising works.

The businessman also filed another lawsuit with the Superior Court of California last September, requesting precautionary measures. The case is still pending, and a date for the civil case has not yet been set.

the scam continues

In 2019, Forrest was among several Australian celebrities falsely quoted as testifying to a cryptocurrency scam., including Kate Winslet. One of the scams featured celebrities in fake mainstream news articles advertising a bogus bitcoin investment platform.

In 2020, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission issued a warning about fake celebrity-endorsed cryptocurrency advertisementsincluding Australians like High Jackman, Nicole Kidman and Waleed Aly.

Other celebrities, such as Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Richard Branson, have also had their likenesses stolen to spearhead cryptocurrency scams.

Forrest sent an open letter to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg in November 2019 asking the platform to remove the fraudulent ads. and prevent your image from being used in the future.

As Cointelegraph reported in August 2021, investment scams cost Australian investors more than $50.5 million in the first six months of 2021, with crypto scams contributing to more than 50% of losses.

Keep reading: