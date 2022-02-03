Armless man asked him to sign his gloves to buy prosthetics

Saul Alvarez He has shown us on many occasions his desire to help people who need it, and this time it could be repeated.

Cipriano Bocanegra is a man without arms who asked the Cinnamon sign some gloves to be able to raffle them and thus be able to buy some prosthetics.

“Good afternoon Cinnamon, my name is Cipriano Bocanegra Rodriguez, I am 65 years old. Two years ago, on February 3, 2020, I had a high voltage accident for which they took my hands, as you can see they were amputated. The purpose of this video is to ask you please, if you can sign these gloves that I have under my stumps so that I can auction them, since the costs of my prostheses are high and are not within my means.

Don Cipriano was electrocuted two years ago and lost both of his arms. Now look for the @Canelo He signs a pair of gloves for auction so he can pay for the myoelectric prostheses that allow him to use his arms. pic.twitter.com/3i7ScfWc6j – Ciro Gómez Leyva (@CiroGomezL) February 2, 2022

“I have received help from my family and friends in order to be able to have my prostheses and be an independent person, thank you,” the man mentioned.

