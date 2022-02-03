Ariana Grande reaches 20 Guinness records and one is thanks to a pokemon

Winning a Guinness World Record is a difficult achievement, but reaching 20 of them is practically an impossible odyssey. Today Ariana Grande is one of those few people who can proudly say that she has under her power -and well deserved- twenty of these awards.

The official page of the award announced that the interpreter of “Into you” has just reached her twentieth title of Guinness World Records thanks to her song “Positions”, a song that ranked first and broke a record on the Billboard Hot 100.

‘Positions’ reached number 1 as of November 7, 2020, but Ariana Grande had previously positioned four songs on this list: ‘Thank u, next’; ‘7 rings’; ‘Stuck with U’ and ‘Rain on Me’.

“What makes her recent record so extraordinary is that Grande is currently the only artist in history to have achieved it,” emphasizes the Guinness World Records official website .

Here are his 20 Guinness World Records:

1. The most played track on Spotify in a week (female category) with ‘7 rings’.

2. Most followers on Spotify (female category). More than 54 million followers as of December 13, 2020.

3. First solo act to hold the top three positions simultaneously on the US Singles Chart.

4. Fastest UK number 1 singles hat-trick by a female artist.

5. Most simultaneous Top 40 entries on the US Singles Chart by a female artist.

6. First Female Artist to Replace Herself at Number 1 on the UK Singles Chart: From ‘7 Rings’ to ‘Break up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored’.

7. Most played track on Spotify in a week: 71,467,874 plays with ‘7 Rings’.

8. First solo artist to replace himself at number 1 on the UK Singles Chart for two consecutive weeks.

9. The most popular Eevee tattoo: Ariana Grande’s love for Pokémon went to the next level when she posted a photo of her Eevee tattoo on Snapchat on January 14, 2019. The black and white tribute has since been approved by 12,146 of Snapchat’s followers. the pop star

10. Most Subscribers for a Musician on YouTube (Female): 41.1 million subscribers.

11. Most MTV VMA nominations for Best Collaboration: 6 nominations.

12. Most Followers on Instagram for a Female Singer – More than 219 million followers as of January 31, 2021.

13. Most Followers on Instagram for a Woman – More than 219 million followers as of January 31, 2021.

14. Most streamed album by an artist in a week in the US. ‘Thank U, Next’ attracted 307 million audio streams from the US.

15. Most streamed album by an artist in one week (UK).

16. Most played pop album in a week (USA).

17. The most streamed track in a week by a female artist on the Billboard charts: “thank u, next” was streamed 93.8 million times for the week.

18. Most monthly listeners on Spotify for a female singer: 76,729,036 monthly listeners.

19. Most played act on Spotify (female).

20. Most songs (five) that debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

