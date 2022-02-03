Ariana Grande and BTS are one step closer to a collaboration

Could BTS and Ariana Grande collaborate soon? Following their interaction at the 2020 GRAMMYs, ARMYs have long hoped for a collaboration between them and a BigHit deal revived hopes.

This 2021, the star of “7 Rings” prepares great launches in his musical and acting career, revealed the premiere of “Position Deluxe”, which will include some collaborations, he will also act in the film “Don’t Look Up” and launched a new perfume, but Are there plans for him to venture into K-pop?

The Florida native is no stranger to K-pop, Ariana Grande produced BLACKPINK’s “Ice Cream” and Selena Gomez, also has a photo with BTS and Jungkook, She even became the most followed artist on Spotify after the platform’s debut in South Korea. The hope of a project in the future arose after a agreement between BigHit and Universal Music Group.

The popularity of the singer is worldwide, not very different from that of bangtanthe gender of korean pop It has spread internationally on a large scale in recent years, as agencies and labels seek to create the best experience for fans with alliances that seek the best for their artists.

ARIANA GRANDE IS CLOSER TO KPOP

According to Korean media reports and bighit, In a statement it was reported that the agency k pop invested in a joint project with Universal Music Grouplabel that manages the career of Ariana Grande.

ARMY has always made the request that they do some collaborationny the singer has already ventured into k pop last year. The agreement explains that UMG and Big Hit will invest in KBYK in order to create the Venewlive platform, which will offer a new concert experience and high-quality content.

The Universal CEO Boyd Muirassured that they are pleased to strengthen ties with bighit, which raised the expectations of a collaboration between BTS and Ariana Grande, who has great projects prepared for this year and 2022. Both have reached the top of #1 on Billboard, so a musical fusion would be ideal for both and a dream come true for their fans.

Ariana Grande had the opportunity to meet them, including expressing his love and gratitude to Jungkook for attending one of his concerts, so the relationship of friendship and work has united them, only the musical side is missing.

In addition to the rumors and possible opportunities in music, Ariana Grande is ready to conquer the industry in 2021 and 2022, know all your future projects.