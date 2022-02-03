Are Kim Kardashian and Maluma together? The Colombian breaks the silence!

Since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West they have not stopped relating her sentimentally with various celebrities, from CNN host and commentator, Van Jones, to the star of the urban genreMaluma.

For this reason, and to prevent rumors from continuing to grow, the interpreter of ‘Sober‘ finally decided to break the silence and talk about his relationship with Kim Kardashian, which, according to both, is nothing more than a friendly relationship.

Are Kim Kardashian and Maluma together? The artist breaks the silence

Through an interview for L’Officiel Hommesthe Colombian mentioned not knowing how these rumors arose, however, he stated that He has a great friendship with the leader of the Kardashian clan – Jenner.

“We were together at the Dior show. I met her for the first time there. I was also there with Kourtney (Kardashian). People just started talking about it. I don’t know why they started asking. Maybe because she was getting divorced and all that, you know? But no, we’re just good friends. We always wish each other the best”, he explained.

Kim Kardashian also denies rumors of a relationship with Maluma

On your side, the socialite also denied the rumors. According to the American portal, Just Jared, Kim has only seen the urban artist “a couple of times in Miami” and considers him nothing more than “a very nice guy”.

As stated by the Colombian, Kim and Maluma met for the first time at the Dior Men’s Fall 2020 Runway Show in December 2019 in Miami, Florida, where other celebrities were also present, such as David Beckham, Bella Hadid, Ricky Martin and Travis Scott, just to name a few.