Announced a new game for Xbox Game Pass that will arrive in March

This year 2022 looks very interesting for Microsoft’s successful subscription service, since great games will reach the different catalogs, giving the service even more cache and variety. So now, while the new games that will arrive on Xbox Game Pass throughout the first fortnight of this month of Februaryfrom SomosXbox we announce a new game for Xbox Game Pass that will arrive in March.

This time we talk about A Memoir Bluea game developed by Cloisters Interactive and published by Annapurna Interactivewhich will arrive on Xbox Game Pass the same day of its launch, more specifically the next March 24, 2022. A Memoir Blue is an interactive poem of an elite athlete and the great love between a mother and a daughter, developed by Cloisters Interactive.

A song from years ago brings back many memories for champion swimmer Miriam. She embarks on a melancholic adventure through her troubled childhood and the complicated relationship she had with her faithful mother. The unique aesthetic of the game, combining hand drawn drawings with 3D art, brings to life Miriam’s magical and realistic journey as she delves into the depths of her memories. A series of scenes combine sacrifice and heartbreak with victory and pride as Miriam reconnects with her inner child and deepens her love for her mother.