Anne Hathaway and her disastrous night with James Franco at the Oscars

There are only days left for a new edition of the Oscar Awards to take place. The ceremony is one of the most anticipated by fans and actors alike. But nevertheless, there is one performer who would rather not remember her experience with these awards: Anne Hathaway.

And it is that although the actress won a statuette for her performance in Les Miserables, most remember another moment from their time at the Oscars. It’s about the infamous ceremony of 2011, when he animated the day with fellow actor, James Franco.

Although they were two of the strongest names of that year, the critics were not kind to Anne Hathaway and James Franco. 10 years after this instance, It is remembered as the most awkward monologue of the awards, as well as one of the most controversial moments.

What happened to Anne Hathaway and James Franco?

In 2011, acclaimed films such as The King’s Speech, The Social Network, The Black Swan, Toy Story 3, Inceptiono, among other. However, many remember this ceremony for the awkward animation between Anne Hathaway and James Franco.

And it is that the critics assure that the personalities of the actors did not mix correctly. «Franco seemed half asleep or drugged», while Hathaway “at least tried,” notes one of the harshest criticisms. In addition, it was pointed out that the jokes had no effect and that the actress she seemed uncomfortable with James’s presence.

“It was like the world’s most awkward blind date between a stoned rocker kid and the lovable theater cheerleader,” noted David Wild, one of the writers behind Anne Hathaway and James Franco’s monologue. Thus, he remembers her as a “a dark but comic night”.

It should be noted that James Franco and Anne Hathaway had never worked together before, so it was always a gamble. But the producers they were looking to appeal to a younger audience, so these seemed like the perfect stars for the target.

The writers revealed to Entertainment Weekly that Hathaway was always quite available for the job, as long as women weren’t denigrated. But nevertheless, Franco always seemed to be busy, which was the first alert.

In addition, they assured that the actors never managed to connect. Every piece of advice Anne Hathaway tried to give Franco was dismissed. However, a year after the controversy, the actress assured that she enjoyed animating the ceremony.

“It was great! I think there was something manic and hyperactive on screen. But I have no regrets about doing it.” Hathaway assured. For his part, Franco regretted that they both received criticism, especially the ones she ended up receiving.