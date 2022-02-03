Angelina Jolie sells a painting of Winston Churchill for 9.6 million | People

A Winston Churchill painting given to US President Franklin D. Roosevelt during World War II, which was part of Angelina Jolie’s collection, has become the most expensive painting of the former British Prime Minister sold at auction, fetching nearly 8, 3 million pounds (approximately 9.6 million euros). The play, The tower of the Koutoubia Mosque, depicts the long shadows and warm tones of a sunset in Marrakech, Morocco, one of Churchill’s favorite subjects. The painting was a gift from Brad Pitt to Jolie, his then-wife, in 2011. The couple separated in 2016 after two years of marriage and nine years of dating.

“Churchill first visited Morocco in 1935 and fell in love with the quality of the local light,” said Nick Orchard, director of British modern art at Christie’s in London, where the auction took place.

Actress Angelina Jolie. Steve GranitzGetty

The work is signed with the initials WSC and Churchill gave it to Franklin D. Roosevelt after the Casablanca Conference of 1943, where they agreed on the strategy to defeat Nazi Germany. After ten days of summit, the British leader invited his North American counterpart to accompany him to visit one of his favorite places. “You can’t go all this way to North Africa without seeing Marrakech. […]. I have to be with you when you see the sun set in the Atlas Mountains,” Churchill said.

After five hours of travel, they reached the Moroccan city and Roosevelt was so taken with that sunset that the premiere He did not hesitate to extend his stay in Marrakech to immortalize the scene and offer it as a souvenir to the American president. When Roosevelt died, the painting was inherited by his son, and from then on it passed through several owners until 2011, when it was acquired by Pitt.

Two other Churchill paintings also sold at auction, indicating that the market for the former prime minister’s art continues to grow. In addition to The tower of the Koutoubia Mosque Two other works of his were brilliantly accepted at auction. Scene at Marrakesh, a light-filled composition of Churchill’s favorite haunt, fetched $2.2 million and St Paul’s Churchyard, sold for 1.2 million.

Brad Pitt’s fondness for art seems to be growing in recent years. In 2008 he was seen at the Swiss Art Basel fair, where the largest swarm of art collectors in the world is concentrated. With false incognito dark glasses, which he did not take off even to better appreciate the pieces that interested him, he made a tour that transcended his purchase of a painting by the German Neo Rauch, stage, for about a million dollars. Since then it is usual in the fairs although its presence tries not to be discovered.

Not much is known about the actor’s collection, but his preference for Neo Rauch’s work that composes strange landscapes with characters that seem to come out of rigid socialist realism taken to a surreal scene is known. Another of his favorites and, apparently, also of his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, is the graffiti artist Banksy. Angelina bought works from him for a total of 400,000 dollars (321,000 euros), including the one entitled Picnic in Africa —-226,000 dollars (or 181,000 euros)—, in which a bourgeois family is seen having a beach snack, while 15 hungry African children watch them around. Pitt also has three works by Bambi, another British graffiti artist. In addition, Brad Pitt is a well-known admirer and frequent buyer of designer furniture.