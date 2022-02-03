Angelina Jolie assures in an interview that she feared for the safety of “her entire family” during her marriage to Brad Pitt | People

For years they were one of Hollywood’s golden couples and their union gave rise to a common brand, Brangelina, But since they announced their divorce in 2016, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been involved in one of the most bitter separation processes. While he asks to review the shared custody agreement, last March, she accused him of child abuse and gender violence. Now, in an interview on Guardian Weekend, the 46-year-old actress assures that she feared for the safety of her children, “of her entire family” and attacks the American justice system that, in her opinion, does not guarantee children’s rights. In the legal process that she maintains open against Pitt for the custody of her children, the judge dismissed their declaration, as she had requested. “A child in Europe would have a better chance of having a voice in court than a child in California. That told me a lot about this country“, sentence.

About to release a new movie this fall —Eternals, from the Marvel factory—, the conversation revolves largely around the humanitarian work of the artist as Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and her commitment to the protection of children, a role that has led her to write a guide so that young people know their rights protected by the UN. A book, titled Know your rights —like the name of the song by The Clash that he has tattooed on his back—, which he has seen necessary after having “met too many children who live with the effect of the violation of their rights: displaced people, young victims of rape… .”. It is precisely in this line of speech, when Jolie, at one point in the interview, refers to the situation of children’s rights in the United States according to her own personal experience, before which the journalist asks her what happened that made her fear for the rights of her children, to which she replies that she cannot talk about it because she is still going through the legal process. “Are you talking about your divorce from Brad Pitt and the accusations you have made against him of domestic abuse?” The journalist asks again, to which she tells him that she has sworn to silence, although she ends up nodding her head.

As a result of the return of the Taliban to power in Afghanistan and the refugee crisis, Jolie has increased by opening, for example, an Instagram account that broke records in its first active hours and in which she gives voice, among others, to a young Afghan woman who questions their future in the country. Focusing so much on serious problems of global scope, he says, sometimes makes it difficult to notice those closest to us and people “because everything else seems smaller.” “I’m not the kind of person who makes decisions like the ones I had to take lightly. It took me a long time to get to that position where I felt like I had to separate myself from the father of my children.” Jolie filed for divorce in November 2016, five days after Pitt allegedly physically assaulted Maddox, then 15, while drunk. A decision that, he says, he made “for the health of his family.” Pitt has admitted to having a drinking problem and yelling at one of his children, but has always denied physically abusing them.

In a more recent chapter of the legal battle that Jolie and Pitt maintain for their six children, the actor has asked the judge who is handling the case to review the shared custody agreement of the minors, according to the account. People, after it was annulled when the court removed the judge who ruled at the request of his ex-wife, considering that it was not impartial. To justify the decision, the court argued that Judge John Ouderkirk had not made clear the business relationship he had with Pitt’s lawyer.

Beyond the turbulent relationship that Jolie and Pitt now have, the actress also remembers in the British newspaper her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, who died of ovarian cancer in 2007. She defines her as a “decent person, who was bothered to see to mistreated people” and points to her as the person responsible for her interest in human rights, while raising her children “with art and creativity”. Bretrand married Jolie’s father, Jon Voight at age 21, gave up her acting career to take care of the little ones, and was divorced at 25. “She didn’t try to make me conform to her. We were very different as women (…) She saw the real me and fully encouraged it, and taught me to do that with my own children. They are all very different from each other,” he says.

Asked about her own rights, the actress affirms in the interview that the first time she did not feel respected in her career was at the age of 21 when she worked with Harvey Weinstein in playing with the heart something that, in his opinion, “is not surprising”, while stating that women often minimize an assault if they are able to escape. “If you make it out of the room, you think he didn’t actually do it, but the truth is he tried and the attempt is already an assault,” he says, though he avoids going into detail about the incident with Weinstein. “I remember telling Jonny, my first husband, who was great about it, to spread the word to other guys: ‘Don’t let girls go alone with him,’” she recalls. “I never associated or worked with him again. It was difficult for me when Brad did, “he says.