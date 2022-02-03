ANDROID TRICK | Activate and deactivate 5G on your Android phone quickly and easily | SPORT-PLAY

More and more things are learned to be able to configure Android cell phones. This time, we give you some information to be able to activate and deactivate 5G as many times as you want. There are millions of people who already have this kind of connectivity; however, they do not use it because they do not have the smartphone configured or are unaware of it.

If you think there is 5G internet for your mobile in your area, it is time for you to put this element into practice. Remember that this network can generate a higher energy consumption in your cell phone, so you must take it into consideration.

HOW TO ACTIVATE OR DEACTIVATE THE 5G NETWORK ON MY CELL PHONE

The first thing will be to enter the settings of your cell phone.

At that moment click on Internet connection.

There go to mobile network.

In that section, look for the “Preferred network type” section.

If your cell phone has 5G, it will most likely show “5G / 4G / 3G”.

In this way you can activate and deactivate 5G from your Android cell phone. (Photo: MAG)

To deactivate it, you simply have to press the phrase and choose “4G / 3G”.

In the case of iPhones, go to Settings, Cellular data, Options, Voice and data and choose whether or not you want 5G.

You can disable or enable them. Or just leave it on auto.

