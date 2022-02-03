An invasive space object would have led to the decline of a native North American culture 1,500 years ago

The impact of a supposed comet burned and filled the earth with meteorites. The researchers believe that it also deprived the indigenous people of their food base.

Scientists from the University of Cincinnati found evidence of an explosion of cosmic origin in 11 archaeological sites of the Hopewell culture, an indigenous civilization that had developed in North America, in a large area south of the Great Lakes.

The disaster, which occurred approximately 1,500 years ago, left behind an unusually high concentration of meteorites in the respective ground layer compared to other times. These pieces of extraterrestrial origin, rich in iron and silicon, were identified from the telltale concentrations of other elements that contained iridium and platinum. In many cases they were fragmented and microglobular in shape.

In addition, the archaeologists found a layer of charcoal that suggests that the land was exposed to fire and extreme heat, according to a university statement. From the distribution of this pattern of fires accompanied by the presence of chemically foreign material, it was estimated that the impact affected almost 24,000 square kilometers of land in the Ohio River Valley.

Researchers believe it was a comet and the two forms of dating applied, radiocarbon and typological, point to a time period between between the years 252 and 383 AD To this period correspond the flights near the Earth of 69 comets, which were observed and documented at that time by Chinese astronomers.

Old legends get an explanation

Native Americans do not have a written history, but they also witnessed some of those celestial events, the mention of which researchers find in oral accounts. Several Algonquian and Iroquois tribes, descendants of the Hopewell culture, spoke of a calamity that befell the Earth, said anthropologist Kenneth Tankersley, one of these descendants and the lead author of the study on the Ohio Basin findings, published on February 1st.

“What’s fascinating is that many different tribes have similar stories of the event,” Tankersley said. “Those in Miami speak of a horned serpent that flew through the sky and dropped rocks on the land before plummeting into the river.” In the researcher’s opinion, when a comet passes through the air, “it would resemble a large snake.”

The account of the indigenous Shawnee is different, because they mention a ‘sky panther’ who had the strength to fell the forest. In turn, in the Ottawa tribe “they speak of a day the sun fell from the sky“, while the Huron tell that a dark cloud crossed the sky and was destroyed by a fiery dart.

Tankersley compares these descriptions with those left by eyewitnesses of the largest comet or meteorite outburst in recorded human history, Tunguska (1908), and finds some overlap. The explosion produced in Siberia precisely devastated thousands of square kilometers of the forest.

aftermath of the disaster

The impact of the alleged comet did not immediately extinguish all representatives of the local indigenous culture. The people of Hopewell collected the meteorites and forged malleable metal from them. Therefore, part of the findings are flat sheets used in jewelry and musical instruments, the so-called flutes of Pan.

A remarkable fact is the presence near the supposed epicenter of the outbreak of a mound in the shape of a comet, known for a long time and partially destroyed by works at the beginning of the 19th century. It is part of a set of earthworks in the area and the team considers its construction as one of the cultural clues left by indigenous peoples about the accident.

Study co-author David Lentz also describes the devastated landscape that the survivors of the explosion and the subsequent fires could contemplate. In his opinion, the impact would be “very detrimental to agriculture,” since there would have been no way to store corn for a long time, while “losing a crop or two would cause widespread suffering.”

If the explosion razed the forests like in Russia, the natives they would have lost the walnut trees and other trees that provided part of the food for the winter. “When your corn crop fails, you can generally rely on a tree crop. But if they are all destroyed, it would be incredibly disturbing,” he said.

From there, comes the idea of ​​the decline of this North American culture, which lasted for at least another century, but effectively ceased to exist in the 5th century AD.