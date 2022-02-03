An iconic Dutch bridge will be partially dismantled to let Bezos’ megayacht under construction pass

Rotterdam city authorities made the decision despite earlier promises not to dismantle the structure after its restoration.

The historic drawbridge of Koningshavenbrug, in the city of Rotterdam (Netherlands), better known among locals as ‘De Hef’, will be partially dismantled to allow the passage to the sea of ​​the yacht under construction of the American billionaire Jeff Bezos, reports the channel Rijnmond.

The media points out that the local authorities made the decision despite their previous promises not to dismantle the iconic structure after completing its restoration works in 2017.

The three-masted ship, which will have a length of 127 meters and will become the largest sailing yacht in the worldis being built in the shipyard of the Oceanco company in the nearby city of Alblasserdam, details the Boat International portal.

The company and Bezos requested the temporary dismantling of the bridge and promised to reimburse expensessince the space of 40 meters that it offers is insufficient to allow the passage of the ship.

Between pragmatism and the defense of historical heritage

For his part, the head of the project to ensure the passage of the yacht, Marcel Walravens, stressed that it is a “pragmatic” decision, given that the construction of a vessel of such size had to be completed in one place. “She is a ship with tall masts that cannot pass over the bridge. The only alternative is to remove the center section,” he said.

In contrast, Ton Wesselink, a member of a local history society, said: “The jobs are important, but there are limits of what can and should be done with our industrial heritage”.

The iconic ‘De Hef’ bridge, opened in 1927, was significantly damaged during the bombing of Rotterdam by Nazi Germany in May 1940, details Dutch News. In 1993 it stopped working as a road for rail traffic.