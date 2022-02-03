an entertaining update on the legendary detective based on the chemistry between Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law

The famous detective created by Arthur Conan Doyle has known many versions both on the small and the big screen over the years, but the arrival of ‘Sherlock Holmes’ in 2009 marked his debut as a great action hero in a blockbuster from Hollywood. For the occasion, a Robert Downey Jr. who had seen his career reborn after chaining an Oscar nomination with ‘Tropic Thunder’ with his first adventure as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Little did it matter that the race of Guy Ritchie had already been adrift for a few years or that by then it had already become clear that Jude Law It was not going to be the great star that it promised to become, because this update of the character conquered the public and also left the critics reasonably satisfied.

modernizing the character

Like it more or less, you can’t blame ‘Sherlock Holmes’ for not put all the cards on the table from the start, since the presentation of Sherlock makes it clear that here we are not going to find a canonical image of the character. Here what is sought above all is to catch the viewer’s attention and make them have an entertaining time,

That leaves room for Ritchie to feel comfortable bringing back a different visual approach, which can be rushed and redundant, as a stylistic cue, or even both at the same time. For my part, I believe that he serves to lay the foundations for what is to come very well, seeking to find a balance between the need to modernize the character for the general public without this meaning neglecting its most intellectual component. Unfortunately, that balance disappeared in its much inferior second installment. .

It didn’t take long for us to meet the rest of the players in the game, both allies and more or less marked enemies, it being fair to recognize that the script signed by Michael Robert Johnson, Anthony Peckham and Simon Kinberg It takes time to get the story started, trusting more than necessary that its cast knows how to elevate the base material.

This happens especially in the case of Downey Jr. and Law, since only because of the chemistry they transmit and how successful they are in their characters, it already deserves to see the film for what it is, a colossal pastime in which movement matters more. constant than the likelihood of what happens. With the rest of the characters the thing does not work so wellsince their opportunities to shine are much less and that is noticeable.

In its favor I would also like to highlight the wonderful soundtrack of hans zimmer, who knows how to find that balance between tradition and modernity through lively rhythms that feel like a fable to the film. His nomination for the Oscars was well deserved, an award that ‘Up’ ended up winning that year.





‘Sherlock Holmes’ was a great success at the box office, since it achieved a worldwide collection of 524 million dollars when it had cost 90. Logical that they hurried to carry out a sequel that was also very well received by the public. However, we are still waiting for a third part dated for this same 2021, but everything indicates that it will end up being delayed.