An electric yacht with the ability to sail and fly in a single trip

A company has decided to launch the concept of a luxurious ship, which would have the capacity to rise on the high seas and cross the skies for up to 48 hours in a row.

The Italian company ‘Lazzarini Design Studio’ announced its project called ‘air yacht‘ which consists of an extravagant structure with futuristic touches built in carbon fiber that would be equipped with two airships filled with compressed helium, which would allow the giant structure to rise for more than two days at a speed that exceeds one hundred kilometers per hour “no emissions”, according to the design team.

In addition to the novelty of flying, the Air Yacht has been designed for seaworthiness with ‘inflatable cellars’ that fill with air as they approach the water, which would allow the vehicle to float and be powered by the aircraft’s engines.

“The Air-Yacht is pushed down by the rotation of the engines and can remain in the water through a helium depressurization and ballast anchoring system,” the company explained in a statement.

The ship would be powered by eight motors powered by ultralight batteries and solar panels, which would point to a 100% electric vehicle. In order to fly, no more and no less than 400,000 cubic meters of helium would be needed.

The yacht model not only stands out for its functions but also for its luxurious design, since the structure would have the capacity to have up to ten passenger suites connected by bridges so that passengers can move inside the vehicle to the different areas. The main suite would be in the main hull, it would also have a large living room, dining room and even a swimming pool.

The project is aimed at private owners, that is, it moves away from a proposal for public or tourist transport; however, as the company explains, whoever is interested will have to have sufficient funds, since the estimated price is around 621 million dollars, in addition to the fact that it would take about five years to build a yacht and collect the helium necessary for the project.

“We are currently looking for investors and partners capable of financing the project to speed up the process,” a spokesperson for Lazzarini explained to the international media outlet CNN.

The company is working with a private investor to build a smaller prototype model that is scheduled to take off “by the end of the year.”

Supersonic flights will return, an exclusive aircraft factory will be built

Boom Supersonic company aircraft.

Aircraft that exceeded the speed of sound were one of the greatest innovations in aviation at the time, since in the 1970s Concorde and Tupolev demonstrated the power of an aircraft that was capable of reaching from New York to London in just three and a half hours, that is, four hours less than current aircraft.

Unfortunately, some reasons such as high operating costs made supersonic flights no longer available; however, the landscape will change very soon.

Boom Supersonic is a company that is developing ultra-fast aircraft and ensures that it will lead the return of supersonic commercial flights, for this, at the end of 2022 it will begin to build its factory in North Carolina, United States.

The Overture will be the name of Boom’s first supersonic aircraft, as the company expects to begin construction in 2024 with the first model rolling off the assembly line in 2025, according to international media CNBC.

The manufacturing plant will be located near the Atlantic Coast, precisely in Greensboro, in the United States, since this is where the first tests will be carried out, “proximity to the ocean is an important factor.

The vast majority of our flight tests will be done over water, where the aircraft can accelerate so there is no sonic boom over populated areas,” Blake Scholl, the company’s founder and CEO, told CNBC.

Boom assures that its plane will fly at a speed of Match 1.7, that is, more than 2,000 kilometers per hour, which would considerably reduce the time on longer international flights, for example, according to the company, Overture would fly from Tokyo to Seattle in four and a half hours, an important optimization considering that a conventional flight takes eight and a half hours.

According to the specialized media Engadget, although the plane is ready in 2025, the Overture would not have its first commercial passengers until 2029, so it only remains to hope that the tests go well and that the return of supersonic flights allows faster international travel. and accessible to everyone.

