América will receive Xolos and wants to continue as leader of Liga MX

Mexico.- The America club Argentine coach Santiago Solari will defend the leadership of the MX League when they receive the Xolos of Uruguayan coach Robert Dante Siboldi this Sunday, on the sixth day of the Grita México A21 tournament.

The America They are undefeated in Liga MX with a draw and four wins in a row that have allowed them to add 13 points, one more than León, which is in second place.

In the Shout Mexico A21, Solari He has prevailed over the casualties of four Mexican Olympic teams and injuries to important players in his squad, such as Uruguayan defender Sebastián Cáceres and midfielder Santiago Naveda, to keep America as the protagonist.

In addition, Solari has had key performances by the Spanish Álvaro Fidalgo, who has two goals in the MX League that defined victories on the second day against Necaxa and last Wednesday against FC Juárez on the fifth date.

With his pair of goals, Fidalgo is the top scorer for the Águilas in the tournament along with Mexican Salvador Reyes and Colombian Roger Martínez.

America players celebrating a goal in Liga MX/EFE

Siboldi has failed to make Tijuana a solid team. In his second tournament in charge of the border team, the Xolos They are located in the penultimate position of the general table of the MX League with two points.

The Xolos They add two draws and three defeats, with only four goals for and eight against. Of their main offensive figures, only the Ecuadorian Fidel Martínez has been able to convert, while the Colombian Mauro Manotas and the Ecuadorian Eryc Castillo remain blank.