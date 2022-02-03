Amal Clooney and her best looks on the red carpet

When he’s not on his way – in his executive style – to court, amal clooney is photographed arm in arm with her husband, George Clooney, on the red carpet. Although it is very rare for her to do so, Amal’s public appearances have led her to get on best dressed lists throughout the years.

Each of the looks of the renowned lawyer, on the red carpet oozes old-school glamour. For example, his appearance at the BFI Film Festival last year. Radiating silver screen elegance, she wore a feathered and sequined corset dress by 16Arlington, paired with satin point shoes and Moussaieff jewelry. A week earlier, she had chosen an equally lush gown from the 16Arlington archive to attend the premiere of The Tender Barin Los Angeles .

Amal is known for taking risks with fashion, always looking stylish, of course. At the Met Gala in 2018, she forgot a dress in favor of a silver corset and navy blue pants by Richard Quinn, complete with a floral cape and sculptural Lorraine Schwartz earrings. And at the Casamigos Halloween party in 2017, she paid tribute to Cher in sparkly sequin Halpern garments.

Although monochromatic tones define her looks, Amal experiments with pops of color from time to time. At the Venice Film Festival in 2017, the human rights lawyer marked her first public outing since she had twins in lilac from Atelier Versace.

Article originally published by Vogue UK, vogue.uk.com