Although he won, Gerardo Martino and the decision to resign from the Tri

Gerardo Martino’s decision to leave the Mexican team

February 03, 2022 09:35 a.m.

The Mexican directive and Gerardo Martino prior to the three games of the Mexican team They would have agreed to add at least 7 points in the triple matchday, something that Tata fulfilled, but the forms are the ones that they do not like and the fans once again took against the coach.

Gerardo Martino In a press conference, he assured that the three upcoming games will be of vital importance, especially because he has to face another direct rival, which is U.Sbut within his speech Tata warns that, due to the complexity of the calendar, Mexico could be in the repechage zone.

At the moment there are still 9 points in dispute and the Mexican team must face only one direct rival, but in the case of Panama and Costa Ricathey could face rivals like Canada and the United States already classified, that is not a minor matter, explained Martino.

Will Gerardo Martino resign from the Mexican team?

Tata assured that the commitment to the team is there, but whoever makes the decision in the end is louis yonpresident of the Mexican Football Federationwho was the one who hired him is clear about whether or not he maintains the project.

