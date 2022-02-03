Alondra González fell in love with a beautiful top in Valle de Bravo

Valle de Bravo, Mexico.- Alondra González, one of the most beautiful and talented soccer players who have participated in the Liga MX Femenil, dedicates herself to fulfilling her vacation days to get to know the most recognized and privileged places of our beautiful Mexico. The people of Guadalajara decided to leave the state and instead took a course towards bravo valleythe municipal territory that is located in the west of the State of Mexico and that has several attractions and festivities that she would like to witness in person.

The midfielder, before the celebration of Christmas and New Year, leaves her house and is in charge of dressing in her own style, comfortable and sporty, so that the national climate and the different inhabitants of the Mexican Republic perceive with an amazing light the arrival of an attractive and sensational athlete who in this Grita México A2021 tournament of the Liga MX Femenil played in the league, wearing the colors of the Mexico City team, we refer to Women’s Blue Cross. She earned the respect and affection of the celestial fans for her magnificent presentation.

Unfortunately her team was eliminated by the last champions, Tigres Femenil, however lark gonzalez She expressed herself very happy and satisfied for fulfilling the main objective of the institution of La Noria. Her personality goes hand in hand with her ability to play soccer, so much so that being on and off the fields, the beautiful 26-year-old lady is very pretty that people admire that way of being of the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco to distinguish a unique feeling for her.

This time the Jaliscience did not amaze with her football uniform, but with black lycra leggings as her distinguished top that stole glances on social networks, after Alondra presented a main image in Valle de Bravo on the shores of the lake, a dam located in the hydrographic basin of the Balsas River that is located in the municipality of the State of Mexico and that with its mere presence embellished its main beauty.

Alondra González beautiful in Valle de Bravo

instagram larkglez0

“Life”, wrote Alondra González in the publication that she made known on her official Instagram account. Her piece that will be addressed to the museum registers an amount of 118 comments that are part of her 486 thousand followers of her personal profile. Even several players who participate in the Liga MX Femenil wrote a message for her, including Jana Gutiérrez. Her image fell in love with Mexicans and Internet users in just three hours after this note appeared on the page of Debate.

