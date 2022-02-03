Alexelcapo and ElXokas attack Pokémon Legends: Arceus; fans rage

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

After a long wait, Pokémon Legends: Arceus finally arrived in stores on January 28. Unsurprisingly, its release was not without controversy. While die-hard fans of the franchise enjoyed it, there were other gamers who didn’t hesitate to throw harsh criticism.

Among the personalities who attacked the graphics and other elements of the latest Game Freak project we find ElXokas and Alexelcapo, 2 of the most popular content creators in Spain and the world. As expected, his statements caused controversy among the community of Pokemon.

ElXocas: the game is made for fools

Joaquín Domínguez, better known as ElXocas on social media, stated in a recent live broadcast that the biggest problem of Pokemon Legends: Arceus it is his difficulty, because he thinks it is extremely low.

However, the Spanish streamer aroused the fury of the community when he assured that the open world title was made for fools.

“This game is for fools. The game is made for fools. They tell you what you have to do all the time… very very for fools. Really, it’s very simple, it’s very difficult to get lost.”

ElXocas also recognized that Pokémon Legends: Arceus has many graphical problems; from low quality textures to saw teeth. However, he considers that this is far from being the biggest lack of the experience. He explains that, from his point of view, the difficulty is the biggest problem.

Alexelcapo: It’s worse than I expected

Undoubtedly, Alexelcapo was much more forceful with his criticism, something that clearly did not sit well with a sector of the community of Pokemon.

Since the launch of the title, the content creator from Spain did not stop criticizing several of the elements of the experience. Specifically, he attacked the graphic aspect and the lack of freedom.

Of course, the straw that broke the camel’s back was when Alexelcapo insinuated that the target audience of Pokémon Legends: Arceus they are 4-year-olds and people with mental illnesses.

“Nintendo, I understand that you want all people with brain problems and 4-year-olds to buy the game…” I’m not one to criticize other creators, opinion is free, but what I’ve heard here jumps the line a lot…pic.twitter.com/qq2od1RxRs – Behind the Games 🙅‍♂️ (@BehindTGames) January 29, 2022

“There are things that make me angry (…) Don’t treat me like a 2-year-old. Nintendo, I understand that you want all people with profound brain problems and 4-year-olds to buy this game, but enough already. It’s been an hour and a half and they still won’t let me do anything on my own.”

A few days later, Alexelcapo addressed several of the complaints he received from the community and sarcastically proceeded to take an analysis of a tangerine while asking viewers to respect his opinion.

But tell us, what do you think of the statements of these content creators? do you agree with them? Let us read you in the comments.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is now available for Nintendo Switch. Follow this link to read more news related to him.

