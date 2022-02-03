Alejandro Mayorga blames Chivas for his absence at the Olympic Games

Alexander Mayorga happened to Blue Cross in a one-year assignment with a non-mandatory purchase option. Although the negotiations took place separately, the truth is that his file was included in the exchange they made Chivas and the cement workers Roberto Alvarado and Uriel Antuna in an operation that took many covers in this pass market.

In his new reality with the La Noria team, Mayorga considered that his time at Chivas was not all that he expected. In an interview this Tuesday, February 1, the winger assured that the lack of minutes with the Flock was decisive for Jaime Lozano did not include it in the list of Mexico for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021.

“I had every intention of having regularity, but the processes are different for each player; when I returned to Chivas I was missing minutes to look for the OlympicsI was in the Pre-Olympic and a bit in the final process, but in the last list I was left out. I don’t know what the reason was, but it affected a little, “ confessed the exrojiblanco.

The 24-year-old defender entered the select group of soccer players who have worn the Chivas shirts, Pumas and Cruz Azul. However, and despite the fact that this seems to be a very heavy weight to carry, Mayorga takes it easy and says he is happy at this stage of his career with La Máquina Cementera.

“I am calm with my career. Everyone’s process is different, it is what it is. More than thinking about things that do not add up to me, today I only think about Cruz Azul”, he remarked, and also referred to his possible final purchase with the sky-blues. “And if they buy me or not, well, I will do my best, but it is not totally my decision. I come to do what I like, to focus on myself, and work as much as possible day by day, to get closer to the most desired place. I’m already 100 percent ready to be at the highest level.”