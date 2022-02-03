Alcobendas dedicates a cycle to musical cinema with eight titles on ‘Cinema Thursday’

Alcobendas continues to bet on quality culture and the seventh art for the enjoyment of all residents. After the cycles dedicated to making the LGTBI community visible, the great films of Berlanga or Korean cinema, on February 10 a new cycle begins on Jueves de Cine that will screen eight great titles of the most current musical cinema, which has produced successful feature films for the last years.

This cycle kicks off with the Oscar-winning La La land, which managed to win six prizes, starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. He is Sebastian, a jazz pianist who makes a living playing in slums; she is Mia, a young aspiring actress who works as a waitress. Naturally, they meet, fall in love and want to reach the top in their artistic careers.

The cycle continues with ‘Once’, an Irish film starring Glen Hansard, from the band The Frames, from 2007. It continues in March with the cabaret musical ‘Moulin Rouge’ starring Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor; and the recent feature film that reviews the life of Freddy Mercury, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’. In April it will screen the romantic musical comedy with music by the Beatles, ‘Yesterday’, and ‘Mamma Mia!, the film that recalls the successes of Abba. The cycle will end in May with ‘Rocketman’, the biopic about Elton John, from when he was a child prodigy to becoming a superstar, and with ‘A Star Is Born’, the directorial debut of Bradley Cooper, whom he also accompanies in the cast Lady Gaga, with eight Oscar nominations, and who won the statuette for Best Original Song for Shallow, sung by the leading couple.

All the feature films will be screened on Thursdays, at 6:30 p.m., in the Paco de Lucía Auditorium of the Alcobendas Art Center due to the great cinematographic and musical quality that they bring to the viewer. Access will be free until the capacity of the room is completed. Wearing a mask and keeping a safe distance is mandatory.

Complete Cycle Advance:

– February 10: The city of stars. la la land

– February 24: Eleven.

– March 10: Moulin Rouge.

– March 24: Bohemian Rhapsody.

– April 7: Yesterday.

– April 21: Mamma Mia!

– May 5: Rocketman.

– May 19: A star is born.