Again! Man breaks into Kim Kardashian’s house for the second time

Again!

a man is Arrested for breaking into Kim Kardashian’s mansion… For second time!

According to police information obtained by TMZ, Kim Kardashian’s security team made a call to the authorities last Tuesday morning, October 19, to report to Nicholas Costanza, who entered the socialite’s mansion without authorization.

Nicholas Costanza charged with felony

Costanza was arrested and booked. He now faces charges for a felony stalking, since, previously, Kim Kardashian had issued a restraining order against him, this, after, in the middle of this year, the man showed up at her mansion after mailing her a diamond ring accompanied by a contraceptive pill.

Unlike the first time, this time, Costanza didn’t make it to the front door. Currently, the defendant He remains in custody on $150,000 bond.

It is not the first time that they break into the house of the Kardashian – Jenner

This is not the first time that the members of the Kardashian clan – Jenner suffer from harassment by their followers within their own homes.

In June of this year, A man broke into Kylie Jenner’s mansion to “confess his love to her.” Fortunately, the youngest of the Jenner He was not home at the time of the altercation.

In addition, Kendall, Kylie and Kim herself filed a temporary restraining order against another man who tried to enter the mansion of Kanye West’s ex-wife, while at Kendall’s house, the same subject managed to enter and getting completely naked into the model’s pool.