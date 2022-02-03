Last April 23, Caitlyn Jenner, Olympic medalist and one of the best-known reality TV celebrities, put an end to the rumors on the subject and made his candidacy for the governorship of the state of California official. Through a statement posted on Twitter, Caitlyn announced that she had submitted the initial documentation for her application.

Since then, Caitlyn has touched on various politically relevant topics. Recently, Jenner expressed that is not in favor of transgender girls competing in all-girls school sporting events.

After controversial statement, Caitlyn Jenner is labeled as ‘anti-trans’

Caitlyn Jenner, who came out as transgender in 2015, told a reporter from TMZ that not including transgender girls in women’s school sports competitions “is about fairness”.

“This is why I am opposed to biological boys who are transgender competing on girls’ teams. It’s just not fair. Y we have to protect girls’ sports in schools”, Jenner expressed about the reporter’s questioning about the prohibition of participation of transgender girls in sporting events.

This is the first time Caitlyn has spoken on this topic since running for Governor of California.

In United States, five states have changed their laws to limit the ability of transgender youth to participate in sporting events or receive certain medical treatments. Separately, 34 states are considering proposals related to barring transgender athletes from competing based on their gender identity.

Previously, Caitlyn Jenner had criticized former President Donald Trump for the measures against transgender people applied during his administration, which is why, for many, the Republican candidate contradicts herself in her positions.

As a result of his statements, several transgender activists have criticized Jenner, stating that she does not represent the transgender community and is not a valid advocate for it.