Actor Tom Holland shares photos from ‘Uncharted’

Through his Instagram account, British actor Tom Holland shared photos of Uncharted, a film that hits theaters on February 18, 2022.

the protagonist of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland, showed his enthusiasm before the premiere of Uncharted, movie directed by Reuben Fleischer (Venom). At the height of his professional career, he also it boy of the cinematic universe Marvel He shared photos of what his character will be: Nathan Drake. for the delivery of Uncharted, Tom Holland will share starring role with the actors Antonio Banderas (The mask of Zorro) Y Mark Wahlberg (ted).

What do we know about this production?

If you are a big fan of video games, you will know that this film is the transfer to the big screen of the history that has sustained the company’s franchise naughty dog. For planning reasons —which began with the apathy to find the right director— and the health situation, the premiere has been postponed on more than one occasion.

Until the beginning of the year it was assumed that it would hit theaters on February 11, 2022. However, with the photos and the trailer that Tom Holland shared, it was learned that Uncharted will be available at US box offices beginning February 18.

With a budget of more than 120 million dollars, the goal was raised to be the most ambitious adaptation of a video game. Because of the franchise’s impact on the video game industry, the film project is years in the planning.

What does Tom think about his character?

Before he was elected Tom Holland What Nathan Drake, the protagonist of Uncharted was intended for actors like Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy). However, the producer Sony Pictures Entertainment he knew it was time to take advantage of the fame of the young actor. In an interview with the program this morningTom commented that he felt very committed to the role.

“This game has sold over 40 billion copies worldwide. There is a very passionate fanbase for the main character.”

In turn, he announced that, as far as possible, he would appeal for the satisfaction of the spectators. However, he said that the film “is not an exact copy of the video games”. To give it a fresh touch, it had the support of a great team.

Initially, the advice of naughty dog. For questions of interpretation, Tom spoke with Nolan North, who has been the voice of multiple characters in video game movies. Another thing we found out was that Tom Holland recorded Uncharted along with the final scenes of Spider-Man: No Way Home. CHECK THE LOVE STORY OF TOM HOLLAND AND ZENDAYA.

Let’s remember that the filming of this film directed by Ruben Fleischer ended in October 2021. Just the opening image it took them 6 weeks to make it according to the criteria of the production team.

Are you all set to see Tom Holland as Nathan Drake in Uncharted?

With information from this morning Y frames