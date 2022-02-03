About Nelson Javier, other celebrities who are stutterers

Below is the letter sent through traditional mail by Juan Fernández from the Bronx, New York, in reference to the article published by this newspaper entitled “Nelson Javier: the stutterer who became a giant communication crocodile” and in which notes that “there are actually a lot of famous stutterers.”

“To the editor of Listín Diario: The article ‘Nelson Javier: the stutterer who became a giant communication crocodile’ It was incredible. I never knew that Nelson Javier has a stutter and that he overcame that problem. It’s good that other stutterers in the Dominican Republic have a hero in Javier.

There are actually many famous stutterers. A list of “famous people who stutter” and a section with biographical articles on stutterers such as Marilyn Monroe, James Earl Jones, Sam Neil, Lewis Carroll, Emily Blunt, Charles Darwin and more are posted on the Stuttering Foundation of America website. .

There is a Spanish version of this website (www.tartamudez.org) that offers the same free resources for stutterers of all ages such as free e-books, streaming videos and many other things.

I hope you will publish this letter because it will help stutterers in the Dominican Republic. It is also inspirational that young stutterers know that there are famous people who will share their speech problem. Sincerely, Juan Fernandez, Bronx, New York.”