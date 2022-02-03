A series of Movistar + brings to Spain a fashion that sweeps Hollywood

By Alberto Cano.- Movistar+ 2022 has started bringing to our screens Everyone liesa series in which he has brought together a cast of well-known faces from our fiction such as Natalia Verbeke, Irene Arcos, Ernesto Alterio, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Miren Ibarguren, Juan Diego Botto and Eva Santolaria to engage us from the start of the year with a story full of intrigue, black humor and twists that leave you glued to your seat during its six episodes.

However, what is most striking is that with its premise the series moves to Spain a classic genre that is back in fashion in Hollywood.

Still from ‘Everybody Lies’ (©Daniel Escale)

Everyone lies takes us to an idyllic coastal urbanization, where the lives of its inhabitants are turned upside down after the murder of an 18-year-old boy. Days before, said teenager had been in the public eye due to a leaked video where he appeared having sex with a teacher, who becomes the first suspect in this crime that hides more than what appears to the naked eye. That is, knowing who is behind the crime is precisely what characterizes this Movistar+ series created by Pau Freixasresponsible for well-known fictions such as Red Bracelets. Although it is not as simple as posing the mystery, since you have to know create expectation, prepare surprises and know how to play cluelessness with the viewer. Y Everyone lies gets it resulting in an extremely addictive series.

All lovers of cinema and intrigue series will find this formula very familiar. A murder, multiple suspects, continual plot twists, a paradisiacal location with not-so-idyllic secrets… It’s clearly the same recipe that we have seen many times where the viewer plays detective before the different suspects of a crime. That is to say, those stories powered by writers like Agatha Christie and her multiple film adaptations, or series like It has written a crime.

These types of stories encompass what is known as the term “whodunit”expression created as an abbreviation of the English phrase “Who have done it?” which in Spanish we would translate as “who has done it?”. A genre that, although it has been coexisting between cinema and television for several decades, has made a comeback in Hollywood through blockbuster movies and critically acclaimed series.

The modern adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express opened the door to the genre after several years dormant, transferring an Agatha Christie classic to the big screen and with an all-star cast. Johnny Depp, Judi Dench, Penélope Cruz and Willem Dafoe were put in the hands of Kanneth Branagh who took over to direct and give life to the classic Belgian detective Hercule Poirot, sweeping in 2017 with a gross that exceeded $350 million. With such success, the industry immediately got down to work making other productions take over.

Two years later, Rian Johnson seized the moment by convincing critics with his clever original gamble, daggers in the back, while the public gave him a box office of $ 311 million. This success made it clear that the genre was experiencing a new affair with the audience and Netflix soon jumped on the bandwagon. How? Paying a huge figure for the rights to develop the two sequels that Johnson has in mind: no less than $469 million.

But this idyll has only just begun. Kenneth Branagh’s second adaptation of an Agatha Christie novel, death on the nile, lands in theaters on February 18 with another mystery and a new cast of luxury. While the American series have also risen to fashion without wasting time. On the one hand, Disney + gave the surprise a few months ago with Only murders in the buildingan addictive series where Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez play three of the tenants of the Arconia, a mythical Manhattan building where a murder takes place under strange circumstances.

And a few days ago we welcomed one of the most ingenious bets of recent months: The After Party, the Apple TV + series that also revolves around a murder and the suspects, but with each episode told from a different film genre.

I mean, the whodunit is all the rage in Hollywood. It sweeps critics and the public buys it in movie theaters and Now Spain joins the fashion with Everyone lies.

Still from ‘Everybody Lies’ (©Daniel Escale)

The history of the new Movistar+ series is full of continual plot twists, false leads and unexpected situations, getting you to try to go ahead of the plot so that when you reach the resolution that you consider correct, the story of a turnaround to leave you with your mouth open. The story goes to unpredictable places, the characters you least expect end up stuck to the top and you won’t stop surprising yourself, which is why you won’t be able to stop watching the series until you reach its resolution and discover the mystery. Or at least that was what happened to me.

Everyone lies drink directly from the whodunit, with their licenses too. Normally, as we saw in movies like Murder on the Orient Express or daggers in the back with characters like Hercule Poirot or Benoit Blanc, the whodunit They bet on a police or detective figure as the protagonist who is in charge of solving the mystery among a large group of suspects, but this is not the case with Everyone lies. here practically all the characters stand as possible suspects, there being no one outside the crime who addresses it externally.

This gives game to enhance the emphasis of Everyone lies on the perverse and daring side of the human being, that which is hidden under the appearance of idyllic and happy life that we seem to lead. This detail, the series represents it with that paradisiacal coastal urbanization where the plot takes place and, above all, by giving free rein to the characters pulling each other’s hair without that external police figure who gains prominence of the plot.

What is worth noting is that this fiction sometimes puts more emphasis on this social analysis of human behavior than on the crime itself. But as soporific as it may be to read this statement, it is not at all the case. It offers many more layers to the series while the viewer is continually entertained and aware of every plot, character and detail trying to discover the culprit. It’s a perfect blend that works like clockwork.

In the end what you get Everyone lies is drink from the best of this subgenre of intrigue and mystery that is giving such good results to Hollywood, to take it to its own land. And it results in an intriguing, addictive and full of surprises production with a background that goes beyond mere entertainment.

You can see it in full on Movistar + since last January 28.

